Fremantle has booked a couple of its big-name players in for surgery

Nat Fyfe during Fremantle's match simulation against Port Adelaide in February 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE stars Sean Darcy and Nat Fyfe have both been ruled out for the rest of the season as the pair heads for surgery on ankle and finger injuries respectively.

The decision to call time on 2023 for both comes after a run of four straight losses that have ended the club's chances of a repeat September appearance in a disappointing campaign for last year's semi-finalists.

Darcy suffered ankle ligament damage against Collingwood in round 18 and consulted with a specialist before the decision to undergo surgery was made with five games remaining.

Fyfe, meanwhile, has not played since round 16 because of a stress fracture in his left foot and had planned to undergo finger surgery at the end of the season if he could return.

That operation has been brought forward now due to the slower than expected recovery of his stress fracture, which followed an extended case of plantar fasciitis in the same foot.

"Nat's recovery has been a little bit slower than first expected, so we've taken the option of ruling him out for the rest of the season," Fremantle high performance manager Phil Merriman said.

"Nat will also go in and have a little bit of work done on one of his fingers, which was always the plan towards the end of the year."

The decision ends a frustrating campaign for Fyfe, who was withdrawn late against North Melbourne in round two and initially hoped to miss only two matches.

After forming part of the Dockers' forward line plans during the pre-season, the dual Brownlow medallist did not return until round eight and was eased back into action as the substitute before building his midfield minutes and having an increasing impact at stoppages.

Fyfe has now played 16 games across the past two seasons, with shoulder, back and hamstring injuries restricting him to just seven last season in a difficult campaign for the Fremantle star.

He handed the captaincy on to defender Alex Pearce ahead of 2023 and turned his focus to what shaped as a permanent forward role this year.

Despite overtures from rival clubs during the off-season, the 218-game midfielder committed to the Dockers until the end of 2025, declaring he was never going to play anywhere else.

Darcy is contracted to the end of 2024, with the Dockers utilising young star Luke Jackson in the ruck against Sydney.

The pair had formed an exciting combination at stages through the season, but Jackson flourished in the No.1 role against the Swans and had a career-high 43 hitouts.

Wingmen James Aish (quad) and Nathan O'Driscoll (calf) and forward Bailey Banfield (knee laceration) are in line to return from injury this week against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The Dockers have ruled big-bodied midfielder Will Brodie (ankle) out for another week, while key defender Brennan Cox (ankle) remains up to two weeks away after spending time in a moonboot.

Fremantle's loss to Sydney on Saturday left the Dockers six points out of the top eight with five rounds to play, and a long shot to play finals.

"Nat will also go in and have a little bit of work done on one of his fingers, which was always the plan towards the end of the year.

"Sean's gone through the specialist process and we've made the decision to take Sean out and put him into surgery, so he'll be out for the rest of the season."