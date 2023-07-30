Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

Ollie Dempsey, Tom Hickey and Brodie Grundy. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday July 29, 3.30pm ACST

A four-goal outing from Elliott Himmelberg has led Adelaide to a big 65-point win over rival Port Adelaide.

The victory moves the Crows (11-4) three games clear in third spot on the ladder, with the Power (8-7) sitting in fourth position.

Himmelberg was the standout with 22 hitouts, eight marks, five tackles and 17 touches to be a clear best-on-ground for the Crows.

Midfielder Brayden Cook responded to his omission from the top side with three goals from his 17 touches and three marks, while Jackson Hately, who was last week's sub, collected 23 touches and took eight marks.

Sam Berry had game-highs of 29 disposals and nine marks, Kieran Strachan led the way in the ruck with 26 hitouts and five marks, while young forward Tariek Newchurch booted three goals from his 13 touches.

Lachlan Sholl (26 disposals, four marks), Ned McHenry (24, nine), Patrick Parnell (22, five) and Billy Dowling (21, three tackles) were all busy in the comprehensive win.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday July 29, 12.05pm AEST

Deven Robertson continues to impress every time he goes back to VFL level, the fringe midfielder finishing with 34 disposals, eight marks and a goal in Brisbane's 18-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday.

Jaxon Prior (26 disposals, one goal) and Darragh Joyce (23 disposals) dominated in the air, taking 10 and 12 marks respectively, while Rhys Mathieson (25) used his big body to notch a team-high six clearances.

Big men Tom Fullarton (15 disposals, four clearances) and Darcy Fort kicked two goals each, while youngsters Darryl McDowell-White and Blake Coleman slotted one apiece.

Veteran ball magnet Jarryd Lyons had a relatively quiet day with 16 touches and Daniel Rich had 15 as he searches for form to get back into the senior side.

Henry Smith was busy with 19 disposals, Harry Sharp finished with 17, rookies Shadeau Brain (14) and Kalin Lane (10, 12 hitouts) did their jobs, while Nakia Cockatoo (13, five tackles) and Darcy Gardiner (10) did their bit.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Carlton at Victoria Park, Saturday July 29, 1.05pm AEST

Carlton's great form at AFL level is the only thing keeping Jaxon Binns from a senior debut, the young midfielder again racking up possessions at the lower level.

Binns finished with a team-high 30 disposals and 11 marks in the Blues' 28-point loss to Collingwood on Saturday.

Zac Fisher got plenty of ball, finishing with 29 touches and four clearances, Jack Carroll had 25 disposals and one goal, and Lachie Cowan got the ball 27 times.

Lochie O'Brien kicked a goal from his 21 touches, with young key forward prospect Harry Lemmey also kicking one goal.

Sam Durdin was strong in the air with 10 marks, Hudson O'Keefe impressed in the ruck with 33 hitouts and five clearances and Ed Curnow applied the pressure with an equal game-high six tackles.

Lachie Plowman (16 disposals), Lewis Young (14), Josh Honey (11) and rookie Domanic Akuei (seven) also played.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Carlton at Victoria Park, Saturday July 29, 1.05pm AEST

A move forward paid dividends for Will Kelly and Collingwood with the big man kicking three goals in the Magpies' 28-point win over Carlton on Saturday.

Kelly finished with 20 disposals and nine marks in a dominant display.

However, he was outdone in the scoring department by Ash Johnson who finished with four majors, as well as four behinds, from 14 touches and eight marks.

Jack Ginnivan kept himself in the conversation for a recall with two goals from his 15 touches, while Nathan Kreuger kicked three goals and rookie Tom Wilson slotted two from 17 disposals.

Trent Bianco was the Pies' biggest ball-winner with 32 disposals, with Josh Carmichael (28, six clearances) close behind.

Trey Ruscoe (23 disposals, eight marks) and Reef McInnes (21 disposals, six clearances) were busy.

Jakob Ryan (17 touches), Aiden Begg (11, 16 hitouts, seven clearances), Joe Richards (14 disposals), Cooper Murley (16), Ed Allan (19), Billy Frampton (11), Harvey Harrison (10) and Arlo Draper (eight) all did their bit in the win.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Sydney at Windy Hill, Sunday July 30, 1.05pm AEST

It wasn't a great day for Essendon's VFL side, going down by 82 points to Sydney, but youngster Elijah Tsatas impressed again with 22 disposals and a team-high six clearances.

Tex Wanganeen kicked two goals, Patrick Voss one and fan favorite Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti also slotting one from his 12 touches.

Teenager Lewis Hayes got plenty of it with 23 disposals, Kaine Baldwin close behind with 21 and key forward Sam Weideman went big with 24 touches and seven marks but didn't hit the scoreboard.

Rookie Rhett Montgomery had 15 touches as did Alastair Lord.

Other Bombers in action included Cian McBride (six disposals), Anthony Munkara (nine), Massimo D'ambrosia (six) and James Stewart (six).

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Northern Bullants at GMHBA Stadium, Sunday July 30, 12.05pm AEST

It was a big day out for Ollie Dempsey on Sunday, the rookie kicking five goals from 28 disposals and 13 marks in Geelong's 90-point belting of the Northern Bullants.

Brandan Parfitt put his name back in front of Chris Scott - and opposition recruiters - with 38 disposals, six clearances and a goal, while Sam Menegola reminded everyone he is back with 28 touches.

Shannon Neale kicked 3.4 from 21 disposals and 11 marks, Mitch Knevitt kicked two goals to go with 27 touches, 11 marks and a game-high seven tackles, and even Jed Bews got in on the action with a rare goal.

Esava Ratugolea spent plenty of time on the ball, adding 16 hitouts to 20 disposals and eight marks, while rookies Ted Clohesy (26 disposals, 13 marks) and Osca Riccardi (22, eight) had plenty of it.

Cooper Whyte was busy with 17 disposals, Phoenix Foster kicked one goal, Oisin Mullin had a dozen touches and Jon Ceglar had seven disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium, Saturday July 29, 12.05pm AEST

After starting the season at AFL level Charlie Constable has spent the past four months in the VFL but may be a chance for a promotion after dominating in Gold Coast's 18-point win over arch-rival Brisbane on Saturday.

The former Cat finished with a team high for disposals (34) and marks (11).

Brayden Fiorini was also outstanding with 32 touches, six tackles, five clearances and a goal, and youngster James Tsitas impressed with 28 disposals, nine marks and one goal.

Sam Day was the Suns' leading goal kicker with three, while Mabior Chol and Chris Burgess each kicked two.

Most of the ruck work was done by Ned Moyle, the big man finishing with 32 hitouts, five tackles and three clearances.

Former Saint Ben Long has struggled at the higher level after moving from Moorabbin but had a good day in the seconds with 22 touches and six marks, with fellow tradee Thomas Berry getting a bit of it with 12 disposals and a goal.

Plenty of Gold Coast players were busy, with Caleb Graham (15 disposals, 10 marks), Lloyd Johnston (17, seven), Jeremy Sharp (17, seven), Oskar Faulkhead (16 disposals), Alex Davies (20, six clearances) and Connor Budarick (12, six marks) all getting involved.

Alex Sexton (14 disposals) and Connor Blakely (13) each kicked a goal, while Hewago Oea (14) and Jake Stein (12) were also involved.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sandringham at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday July 29, 2.05pm AEST

Dropped from the senior side after failing to touch the ball in last week's AFL match against Richmond, Denver Grainger-Barras showed some class up forward with a standout performance in Box Hill's 47-point win.

The former No.6 pick booted five goals from 11 disposals, including six marks and two tackles to lead the Hawks to victory.

Jack Scrimshaw also responded to his axing with 32 disposals, 14 marks and a goal, while youngster Ned Long had 24 touches, nine tackles and also kicked a major.

Jacob Koschitzke, Fergus Greene and Category B rookie Joshua Bennetts also got on the scoresheet.

Harry Morrison was busy with 22 disposals, while ex-Cat Cooper Stephens and Emerson Jeka had 19 each, and Jai Serong 17.

Young guns Bailey Macdonald (16), Sam Butler (15), Josh Morris (14) and Max Ramsden (12 and 12 hitouts) also got in on the action.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey v Williamstown at Casey Fields, Sunday July 30, 12.05pm AEST

Brodie Grundy didn't hit the scoreboard in Casey's one-point loss to Williamstown on Sunday, the big man spending a fair bit of time away from goals for his 10 disposals, 31 hitouts and six tackles.

Teen ruckman Will Verrall helped Grundy at the bounces, finishing with 31 hitouts and laying nine tackles himself.

Category B rookie Andy Moniz-Wakefield was the Demons' main goalkicker, the small forward slotting three from 17 disposals.

Former Saint Luke Dunstan had a game-high nine clearances among his 35 touches, Michael Hibberd also racked up disposals with 32, while Bailey Laurie did the hard grind laying 10 tackles to go with 20 disposals and a goal.

Josh Schache was strong overhead with eight marks and 16 touches, Charlie Spargo kicked a goal from nine disposals and Matthew Jefferson also slotted one, but Ben Brown was quiet with just two behinds.

Also in action were Deakyn Smith (13 disposals), Jed Adams (10) and Oliver Sestan (four).

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Werribee at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 30, 1.05pm AEST

After being a late out for the senior side last week Charlie Lazzaro went back to the twos and put in a strong performance, leading North Melbourne for possessions with 25.

Veteran Ben Cunnington was also good with 23 touches and a team-high nine clearances in the Roos' 57-point loss to Werribee.

Cooper Harvey didn't make the most of his opportunities after being dropped, kicking 1.4.

Allan Dawson was busy with 21 disposals but most of the other senior-listed North players were quieter than they would have liked.

Hugh Greenwood only had 10 touches - all handballs - but laid a team-high six tackles, Tom Powell finished with 12 disposals and Blake Drury 13.

Also in action were Phoenix Spicer (10), Miller Bergman (10) and Jacob Edwards (one goal).

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Saturday July 29, 3.30pm ACST

A MISFIRING Port Adelaide fell to crosstown rival Adelaide by 65 points in the SANFL Showdown.

Port Adelaide could manage only two goals - to Jackson Mead and Hugh Jackson - while kicking 15 behinds as the Crows won the rivalry match-up for the second time this season.

Youngster Jase Burgoyne was impressive with 28 disposals, while Riley Bonner also had 28 touches as he looks to regain his spot in the senior side.

Mead added 23 disposals to his major, while AFL captain Tom Jonas had 21 touches to go with eight marks.

Jake Pasini (20), Josh Sinn (19) and Brynn Teakle (18 and 12 hitouts) also had their moments.

Thomas Scully and Ollie Lord had seven disposals each.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sandringham at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday July 29, 2.05pm AEST

Tim Membrey made a quiet but successful return to the field after a knee injury, kicking a goal from eight disposals in Sandringham's 47-point loss to Box Hill.

Jack Hayes, in his second game back from injury, also booted a goal and had seven touches.

Young gun Jack Peris picked p 13 touches and kicked a major, while Isaac Keeler, taken with pick No.44 in last year's draft, and untried Matthew Allison booted two goals each.

Ruck/forward Max Heath had a solid game with 16 disposals, 14 hitouts and a goal, while Ben Paton had 23 touches and Leo Connolly had 22.

Tom Highmore was also busy with 21 disposals and Nick Coffield gathered 19 disposals.

Back-up ruckman Tom Campbell had 13 hitouts and 10 touches, with youngster Olli Hotton gathering 16 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Sydney at Windy Hill, Sunday July 30, 1.05pm AEST

Demoted ruckman Tom Hickey impressed in Sydney's big 82-point win over Essendon on Sunday, picking up 25 disposals, 27 hitts, five tackles and a game-high 11 clearances.

Dylan Stephens was the Swans' leading ballwinner with 32 touches, seven clearances and a goal, Matt Roberts close behind with 30 disposals and five clearances.

Mid-season draftee Jack Buller kicked four goals, with Hugo Hall-Kahan (25 disposals) and Will Gould slotting three each.

Corey Warner had a game-high 10 tackles to go with 27 disposals, Caleb Mitchell finished with 24 touches and one goal, Aaron Francis matched Mitchell with 24 and a goal, Lachlan Rankin had 21 touches, as did Jaiden Magor.

Big man Peter Ladhams was off-target with 1.3, but small forward Jacob Konstanty was more accurate with two straight goals from his 16 disposals and five tackles.

Other Swans in action included Lachlan McAndrew (14 disposals, 22 hitouts), Cameron Owen (five disposals) and William Edwards (seven).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match