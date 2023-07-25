Luke Shuey is touch and go for the clash against North Melbourne

Luke Shuey handballs during the R19 match between West Coast and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on July 22, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WEST Coast captain Luke Shuey trained away from the main group on Tuesday as the Eagles weigh up the midfielder's availability for a winnable clash against North Melbourne on Sunday.

Shuey suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 71-point loss to Carlton, but the extent was so minor that coach Adam Simpson was not yet ready to rule the Norm Smith medallist out this week.

The 33-year-old did some light jogging on Tuesday and run-throughs and kicking away from the main group before heading inside after roughly 45 minutes at the Eagles' Mineral Resources Park base.

Luke Shuey leads the team off after being injured in the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast is expected to confirm the extent of the injury and Shuey's chances of facing the Kangaroos on Tuesday evening, but it is clear that he faces an uphill battle.

Premiership teammate Elliot Yeo is also pushing to return for the match at Optus Stadium, which shapes as the club's best chance of ending a record losing streak that now sits at 16 matches.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Yeo trained with the defenders on Tuesday as he prepares to return from a hip injury, with key backman Tom Barrass emerging for one lap before returning inside having been a late withdrawal against the Blues.

Second-year wingman Campbell Chesser is one player who could lift his time in the middle if Shuey is unavailable after an improved performance against Carlton.

Campbell Chesser kicks for goal during the R18 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Chesser had a career-high 19 disposals against the Blues and attended five centre bounces.

The Eagles could also call on WAFL standouts Greg Clark (37 disposals and eight inside 50s) or Zane Trew (32 and a goal) as well as youngster Luke Edwards (19 and a goal).

Chesser has now played six games in a row at AFL level and said he was gaining confidence and feeling at home on a wing.

The 20-year-old, who re-signed this year until the end of 2025, said he was gaining confidence in his body after a serious ankle injury wiped out his debut season and a knee issue interrupted the early rounds this year.

"It has been nice to be out there consistently … we've got a lot of younger guys in the team, which is fun and a good opportunity for all of us," Chesser said.

Campbell Chesser in action during the R17 match between West Coast and Brisbane at the Gabba on July 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"My body is feeling great at the moment. My running data and everything like that is coming back really positive and I'm starting to string some continuity together.

"I'm feeling confident in my body and hopefully I can continue that over the next five weeks and have a really strong pre-season and off-season next year."

With speculation mounting that contracted key defender Barrass could be traded to Sydney at the end of this season to continue his career, Chesser expressed his hope that the vice-captain would remain with the Eagles next year.

Tom Barrass kicks the ball during the R18 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The wingman was also hopeful Shuey would continue next year after playing a mentoring role with Chesser through his two years at the club.

"Definitely. He's one of our real powerhouses in the midfield and a real leader for me individually as well," Chesser said.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"When I got to the club, being from Victoria as well, he's been a really good mentor for me, and it was only two weeks ago that he really led the charge for us against St Kilda.

"I think he's definitely got it. He's still a very good player and very important for us. I hope he is back here playing next year [and] in the coming weeks."