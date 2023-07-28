You can watch every game of the 2023 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Tom Hird handballs during the VFL practice match between Port Melbourne and Coburg at Highgate Reserve on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

Round 19 action kicks off on Friday night with Port Melbourne facing Coburg. There are some massive clashes over the weekend, including top side Gold Coast meeting Brisbane to open a huge Saturday, followed by Collingwood v Carlton and Box Hill v Sandringham.

On Sunday, Casey Demons take on Williamstown in a big top-10 battle, while North Melbourne and Werribee face off in another massive encounter.

VFLW

The big one is finally here with Collingwood and Port Melbourne to meet in the 2023 rebel VFLW Grand Final on Sunday from 12.10pm AEST. The Magpies are chasing their second VFLW premiership, while the Borough are after their first in just their third year in the competition.

SANFL

It's going to be another big round of matches this weekend, highlighted by the epic Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide on Saturday from 3.30pm ACST. North Adelaide and Glenelg kick off Sunday's action.

WAFL

There are just two games in the WAFL on Saturday, with South Fremantle and East Fremantle battling it out from 2.10pm AWST, followed by a huge meeting between East Perth and Subiaco from 2.40pm AWST.

Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 19

Friday, July 28

Port Melbourne v Coburg, ETU Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

Saturday, July 29

Gold Coast v Brisbane, Heritage Bank Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Collingwood v Carlton, Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST

Box Hill v Sandringham, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Frankston v Southport, Kinetic Stadium, 7.05pm AEST

Sunday, July 30

Casey v Williamstown, Casey Fields, 12.05pm AEST

Geelong v Northern Bullants, GMHBA Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Essendon v Sydney, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST

North Melbourne v Werribee, Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, Grand Final

Sunday, July 30

Collingwood v Port Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 12.10pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round 15

Saturday, July 29

Sturt v Woodville-West Torrens, Wigan Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 3.30pm ACST

Sunday, July 30

North Adelaide v Glenelg, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Norwood v Central District, Norwood Oval, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v West Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST



WAFL fixture, round 16

Saturday, July 29

South Fremantle v East Fremantle, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v Subiaco, Leederville Oval, 2.40pm AWST