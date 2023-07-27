Gold Coast defender Sam Collins brings up his 100th game in the QClash on Saturday

Sam Collins in action during the R15 match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium, on June 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM Collins' entire AFL career has been a challenge, and the past month ranks right up there.

The robust Gold Coast full-back will notch his 100th game on Saturday when the Suns host Brisbane, reaching the milestone at the age of 29 and more than seven years after his debut.

Things looked rosy for Gold Coast as it entered the mid-season bye with a 6-6 record, but horror patches against Carlton, Collingwood and Port Adelaide resulted in the axing of coach Stuart Dew – the only man who had led Collins since his arrival in late 2018.

Gold Coast's vice-captain said it had been a "pretty challenging" period.

"The first thing you've got to understand is there was a broad spectrum of emotions on where the playing group sit on that," Collins said.

"For some it's a fresh start and clean slate and there's a lot of excitement.

Stuart Dew after the round 17 match between the Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, July 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"For others there's a bit of disappointment and almost a bit of a grieving process around that, the fact that somebody you really look up to isn't at the club anymore."

Collins, nicknamed 'Sergeant' by his teammates, has responded in typically professional fashion, helping the Suns to a win over St Kilda and then equalling the AFL record for intercept marks (10) in a loss to Greater Western Sydney.

He said the defensive group had dealt with adversity over the years and thought they had held up well since the bye.

Charlie Ballard is in the All-Australian conversation, Mac Andrew has begun to flourish in his second season, while Wil Powell is under-rated outside the Suns with his clean hands and precise kicking.

Collins agreed it was a long journey to hit triple figures, after being delisted by Fremantle in 2017 following 14 games and having to make his way back to the top flight via Werribee in the VFL.

"I'm very proud," he said.

Sam Collins during a Gold Coast training session at Austworld Centre Oval on May 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"I do look at my journey. There were definitely elements that were really difficult for me.

"I sometimes struggle with my confidence and feelings I belong and that I'm a capable AFL footballer.

"That's something that will probably never leave me.

"At the end of the day, I've played 100 games and 86 for the Suns, and that's probably 86 more than a lot of people thought I ever would.

"I strongly believe I've got a lot of learning and development to go."