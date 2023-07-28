Michael Voss concedes the Blues 'didn't know where our next win was going to come from' at times during a rollercoaster season

Michael Voss and Patrick Cripps celebrate Carlton's win over Collingwood in R20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss has reflected on the "tough conversations" his side had that have culminated in a six-game winning streak, including victory over ladder-leaders Collingwood on Friday night.

After starting the season strongly, the Blues hurtled off course with eight losses in nine games that left them in the bottom part of the ladder and led to speculation that Voss was about to lose his job.

MAGPIES v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

But having been backed by club power brokers, Voss has now led the Blues to six wins in a row, including victories over the two leading teams in the competition, the Magpies and Port Adelaide.

"We've learned a lot about ourselves over the most recent of times, which were pretty tough times and through that tough time we've been able to stick together and really stay connected," Voss said post-game.

"We were looking at a stage there where we didn't know where our next win was going to come from. We were in a pretty bad place in terms of trying to get our game together and players were just lacking an enormous amount of confidence, and through just being able to believe in what we were doing, and I guess believing a little bit in each other.

Learn More 10:00

"There's always doubt, there were some tough days and lots of really tough conversations. It was tough conversations from the leaders to the players, there were some tough conversations among us coaches ... and clearly there were a lot of tough conversations between the coaches and players and the leadership group."

Despite the high of another win, the Blues lost gun midfielder Adam Cerra to another hamstring concern after he'd missed last week's game with the same injury.

Scans will determine the full extent of Cerra's latest issue, but he looks set to join fellow mid Sam Walsh on the sidelines.

Learn More 08:09

"I couldn't even tell you if it was in the exact same area or not," Voss said.

Voss also leaped to the defence of Coleman Medal leader Charlie Curnow, who kicked six goals against the tough intercepting combination of Darcy Moore and Nathan Murphy, quashing suggestions that he has cashed in against weaker opponents this season.

"(Curnow's) just in incredible form," Voss said.

Learn More 02:06

"I can't understand this commentary (that) he kicks goals against West Coast. I just don't get that. This is AFL football, it's tough, so to be able to do that against some quality opposition was really impressive."

Collingwood big man Mason Cox was subbed out of the game early in the third quarter, allowing the Pies to swing Jeremy Howe up forward with great success, with the defender kicking three goals in the final term.

Mason Cox after Carlton's win over Collingwood in R20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But it was the sight of a dejected Cox on the bench that caught the eye of many, and with forwards Billy Frampton and Ash Johnson waiting in the wings, there is pressure from below to keep performing.

"Look, Mason's last couple of weeks haven't been his best for the season, that is calling it what it is," Pies coach Craig McRae said.

"If you don't execute your role, someone might be jumping up to take your spot."

Learn More 06:02

In better news for the Pies, Bobby Hill looks likely to return next week to face Hawthorn after missing Friday's match due to illness.

"He was quite ill the last couple of days, and he tried to get himself up to run today and he just couldn't get himself going. But we're anticipating he trains well and he'll be available," McRae said.