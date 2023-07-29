Chris Fagan says he hasn't given any thought to finishing in the top two, which would give Brisbane a home qualifying final at its Gabba fortress

Lachie Neale looks dejected as Touk Miller and Wil Powell celebrate after the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A PHILOSOPHICAL Chris Fagan won't be over-reacting to Saturday night's shock loss to Gold Coast, saying Brisbane's primary aim is still to finish in the top four.

The Lions were humbled by the Suns by 41 points, keeping them adrift of Port Adelaide in the race for the all-important second position.

Following the defeat, Fagan said he hadn't given any thought to finishing in the top two, which would give his team the opportunity to play a qualifying final at the Gabba and then a preliminary final at the same venue if they won.

SUNS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Brisbane is a perfect nine-from-nine at home in 2023.

"I have never talked about top two," Fagan said.

"I think everybody else talks about top two. I haven't.

"We're just trying to finish as high on the ladder as we can. To get the double chance is the priority.

"I understand the idea if you finish top two you get home finals, but we're not hanging our hat on having to have home finals to be good enough in September.

"You've got to win anywhere at any time in September. You just do your best to qualify as high as you can."

Learn More 08:07

The Lions' finals run took a hit at Heritage Bank Stadium against a team that was desperate to snap a nine-game QClash losing streak.

The Suns won the clearance battle 41-37 after trailing early, and also got on top in the contested ball count 136-124.

Fagan said Gold Coast was simply too good.

"I also thought our team defence, which was an absolute strength of ours last week and has been pretty good for a few weeks, was off in that first half as well," he said.

"The one thing that was going well (early) was contested ball and clearance, but we got beaten up in that area in the second half … by a team that was super hungry to get the job done.

"We've been tougher than most sides we've played in the last six weeks, but tonight they were tougher than us, they wanted it more.

"You've got to give them a pat on the back and say 'well done'.

"You don't want to over-react to a loss, you've just got to look at it honestly and see it for what it is and the pick yourself up and go again next week.

"I don't believe in overreacting ridiculously to wins nor losses."

Learn More 06:48

Gold Coast's interim coach Steven King was delighted with his team's performance, now giving him a 2-1 win-loss record since taking over from Stuart Dew.

King made some bold coaching moves, putting Touk Miller to run-with Lachie Neale and moving Matt Rowell to half-forward for periods of the first half before putting him in the centre square later in the contest.

He said the win was built on "pride and respect" for one another and the club.

Learn More 09:38

"You can't allow teams to push and shove you around and get the wood on you and that had happened in the past," he said.

"I think our playing group had had enough.

"As a footy club we'd had enough of honourable losses and coming up short.

"The players found it within themselves to inspire one another to create a really positive memory for themselves and the footy club.

"I think it's bigger than four points. It builds belief."