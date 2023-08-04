Follow all the action from Friday night's blockbuster between the Western Bulldogs and Richmond

FINALS are on the line when the Western Bulldogs and Richmond clash in a huge Friday night blockbuster at Marvel Stadium.

Both teams were on the wrong side of the ledger last week, with the Bulldogs going down to Greater Western Sydney and Richmond handed a loss by Melbourne.

The eighth-placed Bulldogs (10-9) are clinging to a finals spot after dropping three of their past four games.

Richmond (9-1-9) had won three on the trot before going down to Melbourne last week, and sit half-a-game behind the Bulldogs in 10th spot.

Richmond is without superstar Dustin Martin (soreness) and premiership captain Trent Cotchin (managed) for the huge clash, but is bolstered by the return of skipper Toby Nankervis and Jayden Short.

Sam Banks, Ben Miller and Rhyan Mansell have all been omitted from the Tigers' side.

Liam Jones (arm) makes a timely return to the Bulldogs' side, as does James O'Donnell and Ed Richards, however Josh Bruce, Alex Keath and Ryan Gardner will all miss through injury.