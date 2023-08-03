The Traders talk you through the round 21 teams, captaincy options and more

Lachie Neale is tackled by Touk Miller in R20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IS IT time to trade Lachie Neale?

The Brisbane gun was tagged to a score of 60 against Gold Coast in round 20 and coaches are moving him on.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

But who goes first? Callum Mills, Ben Keays and Harry Himmelberg are also on the chopping block this week.

Plus, captaincy options should be a little more straightforward this week as we enter the final rounds of the season.

Listen as The Traders talk through the round 21 teams, captaincy options and more.

Also in the podcast feed is a catch up with Steen, coach of Dr Drill, who sits eighth overall after an epic season.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.