Max King, Adam Tomlinson and Zac Bailey. Pictures: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has regained stars Max King and Bradley Hill for its finals-shaping clash with Carlton, Melbourne has dropped key defender Adam Tomlinson again, and Brisbane welcomes back Zac Bailey for a huge game against the Dockers.

King returns after missing three matches with a shoulder injury suffered in round 16, while running machine Hill returns after a week on the sidelines. Jack Billings and Liam Stocker have been dropped, while Zak Jones' season is over with a knee injury.

Carlton has recalled Zac Fisher for his first game since round 12, but the Blues have lost Mitch McGovern and Adam Cerra to injury.

In Sunday's early game between North Melbourne and Melbourne, the Demons have axed Tomlinson in favour of last week's sub Joel Smith. Taj Woewodin has also been dropped to make room for best-22 regular Tom Sparrow, who returns from a tight calf. Michael Hibberd, who has dominated in the VFL for the past fortnight, has been named as an emergency.

The Roos have dropped Lachie Young, who is among the emergencies with Tom Powell, Charlie Lazzaro and Ben Cunnington.

And in the huge twilight clash at Optus Stadium between Fremantle and Brisbane, the Lions regain Bailey, and recall ruckman Darcy Fort and defender Jaxon Prior. Keidean Coleman (eye) and Oscar McInerney (ankle) are out injured, while Kai Lohmann has been omitted.

The Dockers bring back Brennan Cox in place of Joel Hamling in the only change to their starting 22.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

North Melbourne v Melbourne at Blundstone Arena, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: La.Young (omitted)

R20 sub: Jack Ziebell

MELBOURNE

In: T.Sparrow

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.Woewodin (omitted)

R20 sub: Joel Smith

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: B.Hill, M.King

Out: Z.Jones (knee), L.Stocker (omitted), J.Billings (omitted)

R20 sub: Jade Gresham

CARLTON

In: Z.Fisher

Out: A.Cerra (hamstring), M.McGovern (hamstring)

R20 sub: Paddy Dow

Fremantle v Brisbane at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: B.Cox

Out: J.Hamling (omitted), E.Stanley (sub)

R20 sub: Ethan Stanley

BRISBANE

In: D.Fort, J.Prior, Z.Bailey

Out: O.McInerney (ankle), K.Coleman (face), K.Lohmann (omitted), J.Tunstill (sub)

R20 sub: James Tunstill