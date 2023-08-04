Chris Fagan would not be drawn into any further commentary on the incident between Dayne Zorko and Touk Miller after the Sun was suspended for one match

Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan is not buying into the incident between Dayne Zorko and Touk Miller that saw the Gold Coast co-captain suspended for one match on Thursday night.

Miller was sanctioned by the AFL for conduct unbecoming following a tackle in last Saturday's QClash that saw the Sun's right hand "make contact with Zorko's groin region".

Suns football manager Wayne Campbell said on Thursday night that the club was "extremely disappointed" and said Miller's reputation had been tarnished, but AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said on Friday morning that the Suns leader had simply been penalised for a mistake.

"I think we got to the right outcome... it was clearly an unacceptable act and Touk's now got a week's suspension," McLachlan said of the unusual investigation that ran through the AFL's Integrity Unit rather than the Match Review Office.

"I don't agree with Wayne's comments ... I understand people want to stick up for their players but Touk made a mistake, people make mistakes, I think everyone understands that. They like people to be held accountable, he's been held accountable and we move on."

Speaking at Brisbane Airport on Friday morning prior to heading west to face Fremantle, Fagan would not be drawn into any further commentary on the incident.

"I'm not going to give that issue any oxygen whatsoever," he said.

"That's been dealt with, and we move on."

Fagan was asked whether he thought Zorko's reputation prolonged the matter five days after it occurred.

"I haven't got involved too much in it other than to support Dayne," he said.

"I'm not going to add any more fuel to it. The decision's been made, so let's move on."

Speaking on radio station SENQ on Friday morning, Zorko said he was grateful for the support from the club and AFL.

"It's finished now, the investigation is over and I'm just looking forward to playing this week," Zorko said.

"We saw in the vision what had (taken place). The fact the AFL were open to hearing and obviously we sat down with the Integrity Unit and the Suns would have done the same.

"I'm happy to put it past me now. It was a difficult week but the support from the club and the AFL in whole has been amazing."

Brisbane welcomes back dynamic midfielder Zac Bailey to face the Dockers after he missed two weeks with a calf injury, while Darcy Fort has been named as cover for injured ruckman Oscar McInerney (ankle).

Fagan said although he was aware of the race for the top two, it wasn't dominating his thinking.

"We want to finish as high on the ladder as we can," he said.

"We're not the people saying we've got to finish second to win it. That's everybody else saying that and putting it on us.

"The main job in any football season is to a) make the finals and b) finish as high as you can.

"That's all we're trying to do.

"If we finish third or fourth, so be it. It's not a stress to us, because if you think about it, all you do is set yourself up for failure if you don't finish in the top two.

"Where's the logic in that? There's none. There's no logic in that."