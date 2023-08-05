James Sicily during the round 21 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG, August 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has stunned ladder-leader Collingwood, convincingly winning a fiery clash 16.9 (105) to 11.7 (73) at the MCG on Saturday evening.

The Hawks kicked the first five goals of the game and had their fans jumping in the stands, but when the Magpies slotted the next four it looked like normal viewing had resumed.

HAWKS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Hawthorn had different ideas, not only cranking up the intensity at the ball, but also at the man.

Sam Mitchell made sure Nick Daicos was made to earn every touch - of which he only had five for the match - and when he was collected heavily by James Blanck in the third quarter the pressure cooker exploded with scuffles breaking out at every contest.

02:35

Daicos drama as heavy tag sparks fiery scuffle and double goal

Tensions spiral out of control over the treatment of Nick Daicos, leading to consecutive majors for the Pies

Amazingly it was Collingwood that lost its composure and found itself 26 points in arrears at the final change.

A fourth-quarter five-goal deficit is almost the way the Magpies like their challenges, but the Hawks refused to be intimidated and kept the foot down till the final siren.

In a worst-case scenario Collingwood finished with Nick Daicos, Tom Mitchell and Nathan Murphy on the bench through the final term, all nursing injuries and likely to be in doubt for next week's clash with Geelong, and possibly further into the season.

Tom Mitchell, Nick Daicos and Nathan Murphy on the bench during the round 21 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG, August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

More to come

HAWTHORN          4.2    6.4    12.7    16.9 (105)
COLLINGWOOD    0.3    4.5     8.5     11.7 (73)

GOALS
Hawthorn: Ryan 3, Breust 3, Morrison 2, Moore 2, Lewis 2, Weddle, Reeves, Koschitzke, Newcombe
Collingwood: Elliott 3, McStay 2, De Goey 2, McCreery, N.Daicos, Pendlebury, Hill

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Outstanding Weddle continues Hawks' fast start

    Josh Weddle nails this superb running major to make it three unanswered goals for Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 00:37

    De Goey ripper breathes life into Pies

    Jordan De Goey makes it two in a row for Collingwood with this brilliant major early in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Hawthorn's second-gamer clobbered and awarded 50m penalty

    Brandon Ryan gives the Hawks a much-needed settler after copping tough contact from Nathan Murphy

    AFL
  • 02:35

    Daicos drama as heavy tag sparks fiery scuffle and double goal

    Tensions spiral out of control over the treatment of Nick Daicos, leading to consecutive majors for the Pies

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Morrison's neutraliser gets Hawks back on track

    Harry Morrison gives his side the much-needed reply with this sensational running goal

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Outrageous Lewis bomb brings the house down

    Mitch Lewis goes big with this long-range effort extending his side's lead

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Lewis lights up 'G and puts Pies to bed

    Mitch Lewis puts the Hawks up by 44 points with this outstanding finish midway through the final term

    AFL

 