Injuries to star trio further darken a bleak day for Collingwood

James Sicily during the round 21 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG, August 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has stunned ladder-leader Collingwood, convincingly winning a fiery clash 16.9 (105) to 11.7 (73) at the MCG on Saturday evening.

The Hawks kicked the first five goals of the game and had their fans jumping in the stands, but when the Magpies slotted the next four it looked like normal viewing had resumed.

Hawthorn had different ideas, not only cranking up the intensity at the ball, but also at the man.

Sam Mitchell made sure Nick Daicos was made to earn every touch - of which he only had five for the match - and when he was collected heavily by James Blanck in the third quarter the pressure cooker exploded with scuffles breaking out at every contest.

Amazingly it was Collingwood that lost its composure and found itself 26 points in arrears at the final change.

A fourth-quarter five-goal deficit is almost the way the Magpies like their challenges, but the Hawks refused to be intimidated and kept the foot down till the final siren.

In a worst-case scenario Collingwood finished with Nick Daicos, Tom Mitchell and Nathan Murphy on the bench through the final term, all nursing injuries and likely to be in doubt for next week's clash with Geelong, and possibly further into the season.

Tom Mitchell, Nick Daicos and Nathan Murphy on the bench during the round 21 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG, August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

More to come

HAWTHORN 4.2 6.4 12.7 16.9 (105)

COLLINGWOOD 0.3 4.5 8.5 11.7 (73)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Ryan 3, Breust 3, Morrison 2, Moore 2, Lewis 2, Weddle, Reeves, Koschitzke, Newcombe

Collingwood: Elliott 3, McStay 2, De Goey 2, McCreery, N.Daicos, Pendlebury, Hill