Geelong didn't escape Saturday's win without an injury concern, but there may be good news on key forward

Jack Henry during the round 21 match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, August 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WITH his side's season on the line Geelong coach Chris Scott was not just happy to bank a win against Port Adelaide on Saturday night, but to do it with a side coming into its own.

He was also optimistic about the health of the list despite a couple of injury concerns arising from the hard-fought 12-point win.

Defender Jack Henry was subbed out of the game with a foot issue, while Gary Rohan also had some concerns.

CATS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

"In the end we just subbed (Henry) off, he just had his foot stood on," Scott said post-match.

Learn More 08:07

"He's had some issues with his foot (in the past), but this was on the other side. The feedback to me is they're not worried about anything serious, it was just really limiting his movement.

"Rohan had a little bit of an issue there as well."

With Tom Hawkins out of the side with a hamstring injury Ollie Henry stood up in the forward line, kicking four first-half goals, but Scott said Hawkins was a chance to return sooner rather than later.

"He's a possibility," the coach responded when asked if Hawkins might face Collingwood next week.

"It was only a minor hamstring and it's the first one he's ever done, so I think because of that, the likelihood is that we would hold him back a little bit, but we expect him to play before the end of the home and away season."

Learn More 09:01

The loss of talls Hawkins and Mark Blicavs opened the door for Esava Ratugolea to return and Scott praised his intercept defender after another strong game in the role he only stepped into this year.

"It's great to have him back, he was great in the air. I'm really optimistic about what Esava can be for us, and I've been clear from almost the day he was drafted around my optimism with him.

"I've always rated him and I've got high hopes of what he can be, and I'm looking forward to watching it very closely."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:37 Chandler slams it home to put Dees in front Melbourne hits the lead early in the second term thanks to this brilliant coast-to-coast play

00:41 Courageous Acres gives Blues half-time lead Blake Acres takes this superb pack mark to cap off a brilliant piece of team play leading into the second half

00:46 Curnow's cracking kick sets up Owies for fast finish Matthew Owies continues his side's strong start to the third term with this goal to cap off a brilliant end-to-end play

00:37 Sparrow stems bleeding with lethal bomb Tom Sparrow nails this important long-range effort to end Carlton's four-goal run

00:24 Neal-Bullen threads the needle to cut margin Alex Neal-Bullen makes it a two-point ball game with this sensational set shot from the boundary line

00:47 Carlton catches fire with back-to-back beauties Goals to Matthew Owies and Tom De Koning inside a minute of each other gives the Blues an ideal start to the final term

00:20 Kozzy somehow splits the pack to keep Dees alive Kysaiah Pickett nails this dazzling goal to reduce the margin to two straight kicks

01:41 MCG divided as Petracca's late heroics denied after review An epic final-quarter effort from Christian Petracca is eventually ruled a behind following insufficient evidence, much to the dismay of the Dees' faithful

04:08 Last two mins: Umpire's call decides wild Blues-Dees finish The thrilling final moments between Carlton and Melbourne in round 22

08:48 Highlights: Carlton v Melbourne The Blues and Demons clash in round 22

05:43 Full post-match, R22: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 22's match against Carlton

07:03 Full post-match, R22: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 22's match against Melbourne

14:31 Mini-Match: Carlton v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Blues and Demons clash in round 22

After already being forced to make changes to the side that lost last round's Showdown, Port Adelaide was further hit late in the week and then again before Saturday's clash with the late withdrawal of Jeremy Finlayson and Miles Bergman, a situation Ken Hinkley said wasn't ideal.

"Yeah, they hurt, it's a fact," he said after the loss.

"We selected a side on Thursday morning and we made seven changes from the time the side was selected, and then we lost Trent (McKenzie) 10 minutes in, so yeah, they definitely hurt, but every team has challenges."

Learn More 04:03

Whether he can get his best side back on the park anytime soon is uncertain, but Hinkley is sure Port can turn its form around and get back on the winners list.

"I think we're OK, I think we're thereabouts," he said.

"We were poor last week, but in between that we've played Collingwood and Geelong and I thought we played pretty well in both those games without getting a win."