Wil Powell is expected to have surgery on his ankle this week after landing awkwardly in a marking contest against Adelaide

Wil Powell goes off injured during the match between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast defender Wil Powell is expected to have surgery on his left ankle this week, but will be ready for the start of next pre-season.

Powell landed awkwardly from a marking contest late in Saturday's loss to Adelaide, halting the game for more than five minutes as he was taken from the field on a medi-cab in severe pain.

Gold Coast's head physiotherapist Lindsay Bull said scans showed the 23-year-old had injured the medial ligaments in his ankle.

Powell will see a specialist on Tuesday and is likely to have surgery later this week.

"Usually that's around the 12-week mark (for recovery)," Bull said.

"We expect Wil to have quite a good off-season and be ready to go day one of pre-season."

It's the second severe ankle injury in two seasons for Powell, after the luckless defender dislocated and fractured his right ankle against the same opponent last season.