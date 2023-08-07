AFL.com.au reporters have predicted what the ladder will look like at season's end

Isaac Heeney and Ben Keays during a contest in the match between Sydney and Adelaide in R19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE will play finals and Brisbane will face a qualifying final at its MCG graveyard, according to our reporters, who are tipping Melbourne to secure a top-two finish.

AFL.com.au's team of reporters have used our ladder predictor to tip the final make-up of the top eight, and they're tipping the Crows to sneak into eighth spot.

Our team was unanimous that Carlton, Geelong and the Western Bulldogs will play finals, but they were split on who would be the final team in the eight.

Five of our eight reporters tipped Matthew Nicks' side, while Riley Beveridge and Sarah Olle backed Sydney and Gemma Bastiani opted for Greater Western Sydney.

None of St Kilda, Richmond and Essendon were backed to finish in the top eight.

In such a tight season, the clash between the Crows and Swans at Adelaide Oval in round 23 could well decide the finals fate of both clubs.

In the top four, five of our reporters backed the Demons to finish in the top two. Beveridge, Bastiani and Olle have backed the Power to finish second, while Nathan Schmook expects Brisbane to secure a home qualifying final at the Gabba.

Schmook went one out in tipping Collingwood's losing run to continue; with games to come against the Cats and Lions, he is expecting the Magpies to drop all the way to third spot, behind Melbourne and Brisbane.

AFL.com.au's predicted final ladder*

1. Collingwood

2. Melbourne

3. Port Adelaide

4. Brisbane

5. Carlton

6. Geelong

7. Western Bulldogs

8. Adelaide



9. Greater Western Sydney

10. Sydney

11. St Kilda

12. Richmond

13. Essendon

14. Gold Coast

15. Fremantle

16. Hawthorn

17. North Melbourne

18. West Coast



* Our eight reporters completed our ladder predictor and picked their expected top eight. Their responses were then tallied and averaged out to get a combined predicted ladder