Gippsland Power

OFFICE ADDRESS: Morwell Recreation Reserve, Travers Street, Morwell 3840
GROUND ADDRESS: Morwell Recreation Reserve, Travers Street, Morwell 3840
POSTAL ADDRESS: PO Box 833, Warragul 3820

P: 5134 8133
F: 5134 1855
E: gpower@dcsi.net.au

WEBSITE: gippslandpower.aflvic.com.au
TWITTER: @Gippsland_Power
FACEBOOK: /gippsland-power-football-club
INSTAGRAM: @gippslandpowerfc

TALENT OPERATION LEAD: Scott McDougal
M: 0439 109 367
E: Scott.McDougal@afl.com.au

TALENT PATHWAYS COACH: Rhett McLennan
E: rhett.mclennan@afl.com.au

Boys Players

NO. SURNAME FIRSTNAME DOB HT WT LOCAL CLUB / SCHOOL
2 Alger Cooper 3/11/2003 183.70 72.60 Warragul / Marist Sion College
3 Cross Paddy 2/14/2003 180.20 68.50 Beaconsfield Football Club /  St Francis Xavier College
4 Noblett Nathan 5/7/2002 183.00 81.60 Morwell Footbal Club
5 Doultree Chance 1/27/2002 182.80 74.20 Traralgon Football Club
6 Moschetti Mitchell 9/13/2003 176.20 72.70 Phillip island footbal netball club / Newhaven College
7 Dunbar Hugh 7/28/2003 177.10 70.50 Traralgon / Lavalla Catholic College
8 Whitehill Cooper 1/22/2003 169.90 63.20 Sale football club / Sale college
9 Papley Will 11/26/2002 178.20 77.90 Bunyip football club
10 Robertson-Edgar Fletcher 6/25/2002 177.20 70.70 Drouin Football Club
11 Van Oostveen Caleb 10/20/2003 171.10 65.90 Berwick football club / Hallam senior college
12 O’Brien Harry 7/16/2003 183.60 79.70 Phillip Island Football Netball Club / Newhaven College
14 Turton Aaron 4/15/2003 184.70 75.20 Leongatha Football Club
16 Evans Thomas 3/2/2003 176.60 70.40 Drouin football club / Seda collage
17 D'Angelo Luis 3/19/2002 183.70 85.10 Traralgon FNC 
18 Rathjen Lachlan 2/10/2003 182.80 73.10 Leongatha Football Netball Club / Foster Secondary College
19 Vickery Byron 9/12/2002 183.40 89.90 Bairnsdale FNC 
20 Green Benjamin 8/5/2003 181.80 80.90 Pakenham football club / Rowville sports academy
21 Heasley Liam 6/13/2003 193.00 86.90 Heyfield / Catholic College Sale
23 Serong Jai 2/16/2003 191.90 79.70 Warragul Gulls / Marist-Sion College (2019) Geelong Grammer School
25 McGrath Jess 1/25/2002 185.10 74.30 Moe football club
26 Somerville Jobe 9/2/2003 183.70 78.40 Bairnsdale Football Club
30 Waack Tristen 2/14/2003 187.50 80.90 Morwell / SEDA Traralgon
31 Parker Flynn 5/26/2003 192.50 95.70 Nar Nar Goon / Beaconhill's College, Pakenham
32 Bundle Billy 1/13/2001     Warragul Industrials FNC
33 Prowd Nicholas 10/23/2002 191.30 94.60 Lang Lang FNC
35 Mabilia Brodie 10/12/2003 189.70 92.80 Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club / Wonthaggi Secondary College
37 Walton Max 11/6/2003 180.20 73.30 Phillip Island Football Netball Club / Wonthaggi Secondary College
38 Crole Thomas 6/26/2003 191.00 83.20 Neerim South / St Pauls's Anglician Grammar School
39 Hawkins Mason 4/2/2002 197.60 81.80 Sale football club 
41 McRae Dean 4/27/2002 196.90 91.60 Wonthaggi Power FNC
42 Brinker-Ritchie David 5/12/2003 197.70 93.10 Yarram Football Netball Club / Catholic College Sale

 