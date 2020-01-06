Gippsland Power
OFFICE ADDRESS: Morwell Recreation Reserve, Travers Street, Morwell 3840
GROUND ADDRESS: Morwell Recreation Reserve, Travers Street, Morwell 3840
POSTAL ADDRESS: PO Box 833, Warragul 3820
P: 5134 8133
F: 5134 1855
E: gpower@dcsi.net.au
WEBSITE: gippslandpower.aflvic.com.au
TWITTER: @Gippsland_Power
FACEBOOK: /gippsland-power-football-club
INSTAGRAM: @gippslandpowerfc
TALENT OPERATION LEAD: Scott McDougal
M: 0439 109 367
E: Scott.McDougal@afl.com.au
TALENT PATHWAYS COACH: Rhett McLennan
E: rhett.mclennan@afl.com.au
Boys Players
|NO.
|SURNAME
|FIRSTNAME
|DOB
|HT
|WT
|LOCAL CLUB / SCHOOL
|2
|Alger
|Cooper
|3/11/2003
|183.70
|72.60
|Warragul / Marist Sion College
|3
|Cross
|Paddy
|2/14/2003
|180.20
|68.50
|Beaconsfield Football Club / St Francis Xavier College
|4
|Noblett
|Nathan
|5/7/2002
|183.00
|81.60
|Morwell Footbal Club
|5
|Doultree
|Chance
|1/27/2002
|182.80
|74.20
|Traralgon Football Club
|6
|Moschetti
|Mitchell
|9/13/2003
|176.20
|72.70
|Phillip island footbal netball club / Newhaven College
|7
|Dunbar
|Hugh
|7/28/2003
|177.10
|70.50
|Traralgon / Lavalla Catholic College
|8
|Whitehill
|Cooper
|1/22/2003
|169.90
|63.20
|Sale football club / Sale college
|9
|Papley
|Will
|11/26/2002
|178.20
|77.90
|Bunyip football club
|10
|Robertson-Edgar
|Fletcher
|6/25/2002
|177.20
|70.70
|Drouin Football Club
|11
|Van Oostveen
|Caleb
|10/20/2003
|171.10
|65.90
|Berwick football club / Hallam senior college
|12
|O’Brien
|Harry
|7/16/2003
|183.60
|79.70
|Phillip Island Football Netball Club / Newhaven College
|14
|Turton
|Aaron
|4/15/2003
|184.70
|75.20
|Leongatha Football Club
|16
|Evans
|Thomas
|3/2/2003
|176.60
|70.40
|Drouin football club / Seda collage
|17
|D'Angelo
|Luis
|3/19/2002
|183.70
|85.10
|Traralgon FNC
|18
|Rathjen
|Lachlan
|2/10/2003
|182.80
|73.10
|Leongatha Football Netball Club / Foster Secondary College
|19
|Vickery
|Byron
|9/12/2002
|183.40
|89.90
|Bairnsdale FNC
|20
|Green
|Benjamin
|8/5/2003
|181.80
|80.90
|Pakenham football club / Rowville sports academy
|21
|Heasley
|Liam
|6/13/2003
|193.00
|86.90
|Heyfield / Catholic College Sale
|23
|Serong
|Jai
|2/16/2003
|191.90
|79.70
|Warragul Gulls / Marist-Sion College (2019) Geelong Grammer School
|25
|McGrath
|Jess
|1/25/2002
|185.10
|74.30
|Moe football club
|26
|Somerville
|Jobe
|9/2/2003
|183.70
|78.40
|Bairnsdale Football Club
|30
|Waack
|Tristen
|2/14/2003
|187.50
|80.90
|Morwell / SEDA Traralgon
|31
|Parker
|Flynn
|5/26/2003
|192.50
|95.70
|Nar Nar Goon / Beaconhill's College, Pakenham
|32
|Bundle
|Billy
|1/13/2001
|Warragul Industrials FNC
|33
|Prowd
|Nicholas
|10/23/2002
|191.30
|94.60
|Lang Lang FNC
|35
|Mabilia
|Brodie
|10/12/2003
|189.70
|92.80
|Wonthaggi Power Football Netball Club / Wonthaggi Secondary College
|37
|Walton
|Max
|11/6/2003
|180.20
|73.30
|Phillip Island Football Netball Club / Wonthaggi Secondary College
|38
|Crole
|Thomas
|6/26/2003
|191.00
|83.20
|Neerim South / St Pauls's Anglician Grammar School
|39
|Hawkins
|Mason
|4/2/2002
|197.60
|81.80
|Sale football club
|41
|McRae
|Dean
|4/27/2002
|196.90
|91.60
|Wonthaggi Power FNC
|42
|Brinker-Ritchie
|David
|5/12/2003
|197.70
|93.10
|Yarram Football Netball Club / Catholic College Sale