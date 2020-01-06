Tasmania Devils
OFFICE ADDRESS: Blundstone Arena (Bellerive Oval), 15 Derwent Street, Bellerive TAS 7018
POSTAL ADDRESS: Blundstone Arena (Bellerive Oval), 15 Derwent Street, Bellerive TAS 7018
WEBSITE: afltas.com.au
TWITTER: @TasmaniaDevils_
FACEBOOK: /tasmaniadevilsfc
INSTAGRAM: @tasmaniadevils
TALENT MANAGER/HEAD COACH: Cameron Joyce
E: cameron.joyce@afl.com.au
Boys Players
|NO.
|SURNAME
|FIRSTNAME
|DOB
|HT
|WT
|LOCAL CLUB
|1
|Lowe
|Baynen
|7/29/2003
|176
|74
|Devonport
|2
|Gardner
|Darcy
|11/7/2003
|177
|78
|Clarence
|3
|Davis
|Oliver
|7/18/2002
|183
|79
|Clarence
|4
|Foley
|Samuel
|3/4/2003
|185
|88
|Launceston
|5
|Sanders
|Oliver
|5/30/2002
|177
|76
|North Launceston
|6
|Banks
|Samuel
|4/2/2003
|187
|73
|Clarence
|7
|Splann
|Will
|10/25/2003
|195
|90
|North Hobart
|8
|Morris
|Zachary
|1/28/2003
|188
|88
|Launceston
|9
|McIvor
|Jonty
|2/24/2003
|185
|89
|Launceston
|10
|Holmes
|Noah
|3/21/2003
|195
|102
|Clarence
|11
|Elphinstone
|Logan
|12/16/2003
|202
|87
|Wynyard
|12
|Menzie
|Jye
|10/28/2002
|181
|79
|North Hobart
|13
|Campbell
|Seth
|12/29/2004
|179
|69
|Burnie
|14
|Pullen
|Johnathon
|2/17/2004
|184
|82
|North Hobart
|15
|Cowan
|Lachlan
|12/1/2004
|186
|78
|Devonport
|16
|Hinds
|Jayden
|5/29/2002
|176
|77
|Launceston
|17
|Gillow
|Bailey
|9/15/2002
|182
|73
|Launceston
|18
|McLeod
|George
|1/11/2003
|175
|67
|North Hobart
|19
|Best
|Riley
|6/13/2002
|182
|72
|Glenorchy
|20
|McGinnis
|Tyler
|1/12/2001
|192
|83
|North Hobart
|21
|Young
|Jacob
|2/20/2003
|196
|78
|Clarence
|22
|Smith
|Baker
|8/26/2003
|194
|81
|Clarence
|23
|Owen
|Cameron
|5/28/2004
|201
|88
|Clarence
|24
|Blakemore
|Lachlan
|2/19/2002
|193
|72
|Penguin
|25
|Ives
|Theo
|6/28/2002
|191
|88
|North Launceston
|26
|Sulzberger
|Blade
|9/21/2003
|185
|84
|North Launceston
|27
|Bourn
|Reef
|11/12/2003
|176
|78
|Burnie
|28
|Dixon
|Jake
|12/17/2003
|180
|74
|Wynyard
|29
|White
|Dom
|2/17/2003
|182.4
|83.1
|Nth Hobart
|30
|Borsboom
|Lachlan
|3/22/2002
|176
|67
|Clarence
|31
|Sanders
|Ryley
|1/21/2005
|184
|76
|North Launceston
|32
|Tilley
|Sam
|9/3/2003
|183
|78
|Lauderdale
|33
|Jones
|Liam
|4/22/2004
|180
|70
|Launceston
|34
|Simpson
|Braidy
|8/28/2004
|178
|78
|Glenorchy
|35
|Banks-Smith
|Sam
|1/16/2004
|189
|83
|North Hobart
|36
|Arnold
|Lincoln
|6/24/2003
|180
|87
|Lauderdale
|37
|McCallum
|Tom
|9/15/2004
|191
|78
|Clarence
|38
|Alomes
|Bryce
|9/6/2004
|189
|76
|Clarence
|39
|Davies
|Alex
|6/21/2002
|189
|86
|Launceston
|40
|Ryan
|Keegan
|10/17/2003
|189
|90
|North Hobart
|46
|Aganas
|Tony
|1/11/2003
|194
|94.4
|Launceston