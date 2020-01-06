Tasmania Devils

OFFICE ADDRESS: Blundstone Arena (Bellerive Oval), 15 Derwent Street, Bellerive TAS 7018
POSTAL ADDRESS: Blundstone Arena (Bellerive Oval), 15 Derwent Street, Bellerive TAS 7018

WEBSITE: afltas.com.au
TWITTER: @TasmaniaDevils_
FACEBOOK: /tasmaniadevilsfc
INSTAGRAM: @tasmaniadevils

TALENT MANAGER/HEAD COACH: Cameron Joyce
E: cameron.joyce@afl.com.au

Boys Players

NO. SURNAME FIRSTNAME DOB HT WT LOCAL CLUB  
1 Lowe  Baynen  7/29/2003 176 74 Devonport
2 Gardner  Darcy  11/7/2003 177 78 Clarence
3 Davis Oliver  7/18/2002 183 79 Clarence
4 Foley  Samuel  3/4/2003 185 88 Launceston
5 Sanders  Oliver  5/30/2002 177 76 North Launceston
6 Banks Samuel  4/2/2003 187 73 Clarence
7 Splann Will  10/25/2003 195 90 North Hobart 
8 Morris  Zachary  1/28/2003 188 88 Launceston
9 McIvor Jonty  2/24/2003 185 89 Launceston
10 Holmes  Noah  3/21/2003 195 102 Clarence
11 Elphinstone  Logan   12/16/2003 202 87 Wynyard
12 Menzie  Jye  10/28/2002 181 79 North Hobart
13 Campbell Seth 12/29/2004 179 69 Burnie
14 Pullen  Johnathon 2/17/2004 184 82 North Hobart
15 Cowan  Lachlan  12/1/2004 186 78 Devonport
16 Hinds Jayden  5/29/2002 176 77 Launceston
17 Gillow Bailey 9/15/2002 182 73 Launceston
18 McLeod George  1/11/2003 175 67 North Hobart
19 Best Riley 6/13/2002 182 72 Glenorchy
20 McGinnis Tyler  1/12/2001 192 83 North Hobart
21 Young  Jacob  2/20/2003 196 78 Clarence
22 Smith  Baker  8/26/2003 194 81 Clarence
23 Owen Cameron 5/28/2004 201 88 Clarence
24 Blakemore  Lachlan  2/19/2002 193 72 Penguin
25 Ives Theo 6/28/2002 191 88 North Launceston
26 Sulzberger Blade   9/21/2003 185 84 North Launceston
27 Bourn Reef   11/12/2003 176 78 Burnie
28 Dixon Jake  12/17/2003 180 74 Wynyard
29 White Dom 2/17/2003 182.4 83.1 Nth Hobart
30 Borsboom Lachlan  3/22/2002 176 67 Clarence
31 Sanders  Ryley 1/21/2005 184 76 North Launceston
32 Tilley Sam  9/3/2003 183 78 Lauderdale
33 Jones Liam 4/22/2004 180 70 Launceston
34 Simpson Braidy 8/28/2004 178 78 Glenorchy
35 Banks-Smith Sam 1/16/2004 189 83 North Hobart
36 Arnold Lincoln 6/24/2003 180 87 Lauderdale
37 McCallum Tom 9/15/2004 191 78 Clarence
38 Alomes Bryce 9/6/2004 189 76 Clarence
39 Davies  Alex  6/21/2002 189 86 Launceston
40 Ryan  Keegan  10/17/2003 189 90 North Hobart
46 Aganas Tony  1/11/2003 194 94.4 Launceston