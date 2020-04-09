-
Toyota Motor Corporation Australia Ltd (Promoter) invites eligible entrants to get creative and participate in the Oh What a Feeling Footy Art Contest promotion (Promotion).
Instructions and information on how to enter form part of these Conditions of Entry. Participation in this Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Conditions of Entry.
Entry is open to Australian residents in four age categories: under 8 years; 8-11 years; 12-15 years and 15+ (Entrant/s). Entrants must enter in their relevant age category. Entrants must be the relevant age prior to the entry close date of 14 April 2020 for the category in which they submit an entry. If an entrant’s birthday falls before the close date and it puts them in an older category, their entry will be judged in that older category. Entries must be submitted by the Entrant’s parent or legal guardian (Legal Guardian).
To enter the Promotion, Legal Guardians must submit an original piece of artwork created by Entrants depicting their favourite Oh What a Feeling footy moment in accordance with these Conditions of Entry.
Entries must:
be the original work of the Entrant, and not of any other person. “Collaborative artwork” or artwork drawn by multiple individuals will not be accepted;
not be previously published artworks or artworks that have been entered in any other contest;
not infringe any third party rights;
be related to the theme of the contest Oh What A Feeling footy moments (as determined by the Promoter in its sole discretion);
be submitted by sharing a picture of the artwork on a public Facebook or Instagram account and hashtagging #FootyOhWhatAFeeling and tagging @toyota_aus and @afl or emailing a picture of the artwork to footyartcontest@toyota.com.au
include the name and age of the Entrant together with a description of the Oh What a Feeling moment they have depicted in 25 words or less;
be hand created, using any drawing materials, including, but not limited to, colour pencils, markers, crayons or water paints; and
not be computer generated, digitally or electronically created, or made by collage or cut-out.
Entries will be accepted in accordance with 5(e) and 5(f) between 9:00am AEST 10 April 2020 and 11:59pm AEST 14 April 2020 (Promotion Period). No entries will be accepted outside of the Promotion Period.
Legal Guardians warrant and agree that will not submit any content on behalf of Entrants, that:
is unlawful or fraudulent;
the Promoter may reasonably deem to be in breach of any intellectual property, privacy, or proprietary rights;
is defamatory, obscene, derogatory, pornographic, sexually inappropriate, violent, abusive, harassing, threatening, objectionable with respect to race, religion, origin or gender; and
is not suitable for children aged under 15, or otherwise unsuitable for publication.
7A. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify an entry which it considers (in its absolute discretion) does not comply with these Conditions of Entry.
Incomplete Entries will be deemed invalid. Entries will also be deemed invalid if they breach these Conditions of Entry as determined by the Promoter in its sole discretion or any other content guidelines notified by the Promoter during the entry process for the Promotion.
Entrants agree that they are fully responsible for all content and materials they submit and the Promoter shall not be liable for such to the full extent permitted by law.
No responsibility is accepted by the Promoter for late, lost, misdirected, or illegible entries (including lost, stolen, forged, defaced or damaged proof of entry).
This is a game of skill, and chance plays no part in determining the winner. Each entry will be individually judged based on its message, uniqueness and art characteristics. The judges’ decision in relation to any aspect of the Promotion will be final and binding on every person who enters. No correspondence will be entered into.
The final judging will take place on 17/04/2020 at 9:00am AEST virtually using TMCA technological systems
Prizes will be awarded to the
top three (3) entries in each of the four (4) age categories (12 in total).
Each of those prize winners will receive an official AFL merchandise package (including jersey, hat and scarf). Total prize pool value is up to $1979.64 (pending sizing). The prize winners will be notified by social media or email by 21/04/2020. It is the Entrant’s responsibility to notify the Promoter if their contact details change during the Promotion Period.
If a Prize is not claimed or the entry is deemed invalid, the Promoter reserves the right to award that Prize to the next best entry, as determined by the judge(s).
By submitting an entry to the Promotion, the Legal Guardian, assigns all rights in the entry to the Promoter and consents to the Promoter using the entry in any manner the Promoter wishes (including modifying, adapting or publishing the entry, whether in original or modified form, in whole or in part or not at all), by way of all media, without payment to the entrant (of royalties, compensation or otherwise). By submitting an entry, the Legal Guardian consents to any dealings with the entry that may otherwise infringe any moral rights in the entry. Once submitted, no changes to or withdrawal of an entry will be permitted.
The Promoter and the companies and agencies associated with this Promotion may also publish the names and State/Territory of the winning Entrants on their website(s).
The Promoter will not be liable for any loss (including but not limited to indirect or consequential loss), damage or personal injury which is suffered or sustained (including without limitation to that caused by any person’s negligence) relating to this Promotion or the awarding or taking of the Prize(s) except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law (in which case liability is limited to the minimum amount allowable by law).
The Prize(s) and/or parts of the Prize(s) is/are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash (unless the Prize is cash). If a Prize, or an element of a Prize, is unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute another prize of equal or greater value for that prize, or element of it, subject to the approval of any relevant authority. The Promoter and its representatives will not be liable for any damage to or delay in transit of Prizes.
The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any tax implications that may arise from winning of the Prizes. Independent financial advice should be sought.
The Promotor may use any personal information of Entrants provided by the Legal Guardian in connection with this promotion for the purposes of running the promotion and in advertisements, publications, media statements and other promotional material associated with the Promotion, and may disclose such information to third parties (including service providers and, as required, Australian regulatory authorities) for those purposes. If Legal Guardians do not provide the information requested, they will not be able to enter the Promotion.