Umpiring Pathway

The umpiring pathway details the steps that an umpire may take in their umpiring career.

Most umpires will commence umpiring school or community junior matches before progressing up the pathway.

If you are interested in getting in the game and becoming an umpire, visit www.getinthegame.com.au.

Indigenous & Multicultural Pathway

The AFL is focused on increasing diversity throughout the game of Australian Football.

The AFL believes that umpiring offers the Indigenous and people from Multicultural backgrounds a great opportunity to enjoy getting in the game.

The AFL is supporting the growth of Indigenous and Multicultural umpiring by providing State Umpiring Diversity Academies and a specialised umpiring pathway.

Female Pathway

The AFL is focused on increasing diversity throughout the game of Australian Football.

Female participation in the game whether as a player, coach, fan or umpire continues to increase and the game is better for their contribution.

Umpiring offers an equal opportunity for female umpires to progress through the Talent Pathway.

Currently, there are three female umpires umpiring AFL football, Chelsea Roffey, Rose O’Dea and Sally Boud. Roffey reached the pinnacle of umpiring in 2012 when she umpired the Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The AFL also offers a Female Field Umpire pathway scholarship to talented State League umpires to fast track their development.

Player to Umpire Pathway

The AFL believes that football players can be successful umpires at all levels of the game, either whilst they are still playing or once they conclude their playing career.

There is vast experience gained playing the game that will allow the player to umpire to make excellent decisions during matches.

Umpiring is also a great way to stay involved in the game you love.

The AFL also offers a Player to Umpire pathway scholarship for former AFL and State League players to fast track their development. Three past graduates of this program are current AFL umpires Leigh Fisher and Brent Wallace.

Trainee Umpire Pathway

The AFL has developed a Trainee Umpire support program that aims to assist someone learning the skills of umpiring to develop in a safe and welcoming environment.

Mentors from the trainee umpire’s community group will provide support so that they have someone to share their experiences and ask questions.

Strategy

The AFL Umpiring Department has recently developed a five-year strategy for umpiring development nationally.

The strategy has been approved by State Umpiring Departments following extensive consultation.

The 2020 vision of umpiring development is: To have every game of Australian Football officiated by the required number of qualified umpires

To achieve this vision, the strategy has four key strategic directions:

1) Traditional Base (Love The Game)

2) Diversity (Indigenous, Multicultural, Female)

3) Social Connections (Positive Environments)

4) Talent (Open Pathways)

View the national umpiring strategic plan here

General Principles

The role of the National Umpiring General Principles is to provide umpiring groups at all levels of Australian Football with consistent standards to be applied for the long-term success of umpiring

These general principles cover critical areas including Environment, Fitness Guidelines, Coaching, Training and Assessment.

The AFL encourages adoption of the National Umpiring General Principles by all umpiring groups to ensure that umpiring continues to be welcoming and inclusive for all.

View the General Principles here