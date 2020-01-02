The AFL provides opportunities for umpiring groups and schools to access AFL umpires for appearances and clinics.
If you are interested in applying for an AFL Umpire Appearance, please complete the Umpire Request Form and return to your local State Umpiring Contact as listed below.
|State Umpiring Contacts
|Victoria
|Andrew Talbot
|e: Andrew.Talbot@afl.com.au
|New South Wales/ACT
|Pierce Field
|e: Pierce.Field@afl.com.au
|Queensland
|Haydn O'Connor
|e: Haydn.O’Connor@afl.com.au
|South Australia
|Barry Oates
|e: Barry.Oates@sanfl.com.au
|Western Australia
|Cameron Douglas
|e: cdouglas@wafc.com.au
|Tasmania
|Sam Bridges
|e: Sam.Bridges@afl.com.au
|Northern Territory
|Samuel Cunningham
|e: Samuel.Cunningham@afl.com.au