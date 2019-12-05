AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

From The Vault

Watch Access

  1. 03:10

    Danger's drop-off, big trade move Cats must make

    Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss Patrick Dangerfield's failure to back up his preliminary final performance, Max Holmes' costly Grand Final mistakes and the big trade move that Geelong needs to make in the off season.

    AFL

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.