Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss Patrick Dangerfield's failure to back up his preliminary final performance, Max Holmes' costly Grand Final mistakes and the big trade move that Geelong needs to make in the off season.
With Oisin Mullin expected to tag Hugh McCluggage like he did in the qualifying final, Matthew Lloyd says Chris Scott can't sleep on reigning Norm Smith medallist who is having another great finals series.
