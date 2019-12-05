Arguably the two most talented teams to ever meet in a Grand Final, the Brisbane Lions were on their way to creating a dynasty but first had to overcome a Bombers outfit who believed back-to-back flags was their birthright. This was a clash of t...
For the first time a non-Victorian team lined up in the season-decider determined to end the reign of one of the greatest sides in history. Too old? Too slow? The flag-festooned Hawks were out to prove the old dog still had enough bite to silenc...
It had been 32 years of pain for Collingwood trying once again to overcome their Grand Final hoodoo and finally bury the Collywobbles tag. In their way, though, was the might of Essendon who's momentum had been stalled when the Magpies drew with...
September 30, 1989 - the day generally regarded as the greatest day in VFL/AFL Grand Final history. On this day no word other than 'epic' accurately describes the encounter between Geelong and Hawthorn. Could the fast and supremely skilled Geelo...
1984 - Welcome to the VFL equivalent of the Cold War. Slap bang in the middle of the Essendon Vs Hawthorn 3 year tug-o-war! This is the story behind the first Essendon Premiership after a 19 year drought.
In the middle of the so-called Colliwobbles this was the clash supercoach Tom Hafey " against his former student Tony Jewell " hoped would end the Magpies' streak of seven losing Grand Finals. If that wasn't enough incentive, it was Hafey's chan...
At least DO SOMETHING! Dont think, DO! These are the famous words of Hawthorn coach John Kennedy during half time of this epic 1975 encounter between Hawthorn and North Melbourne. Not only did Ron Barassis Kangaroos have to contend with the powe...
Regarded as the most physical Grand Final ever played Alan Jeans, John Kennedy, Leigh Matthews, David Parkin, Carl Ditterich, Don Scott, Kevin 'Cowboy' Neale and others recall 'the toughest game of the toughest era as told by the toughest men wh...
