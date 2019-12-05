Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani, Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards preview the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final, including why you should never write off the Lions and how the Roos can be beaten, as well as the latest on the upcoming trade period
