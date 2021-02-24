Devonport Oval
Located in northern Tasmania, Devonport Oval plays host to Australian Football, cricket and cycling. Devonport Oval has an estimated capacity of around 14,000
Capacity: 14,000
Address: 16-40 James Street, Devonport Tasmania 7310
