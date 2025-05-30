Bond University Field

The Rugby Field at Bond University, located on the Gold Coast, serves as the home ground for both the Bond University Rugby Club and Queensland Country (NRC). This rectangular venue accommodates approximately 3,000 spectators, featuring two grandstands along either side of the field with seating for around 2,000. Opened in 2018, the Fabian Fay Clubhouse enhances the match-day experience by providing space for up to 300 guests, along with modern changerooms and broadcast facilities. The venue has also been the site of several Super Rugby pre-season fixtures.

Capacity: 3,000

Address: 14 University Dr, Robina QLD 4229