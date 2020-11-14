Barossa Park

Lyndoch Recreation Park, also known as Barossa Park, is a sports oval situated in the regional town of Lyndoch in South Australia's Barossa Valley. In April 2024, a $40 million upgrade was announced to prepare the park for hosting two AFL matches during the 2025 Gather Round.

The redevelopment will feature a new multi-purpose building with a 300-seat event space, clubrooms with a commercial kitchen, multi-sport changing facilities, and a gym. Additionally, it will include a mini Adelaide Oval-inspired bar and service area to support events and the local cricket club. The upgrades will also add new netball courts, a recreational green, a secondary oval, an athletics track, shelters, a new playground and family garden, expanded parking, and a formalized roadway.

Capacity: 5,000

Address: 2 Barossa Valley Way, Lyndoch SA