Centenary Oval is an oval sports ground in the South Australian regional city of Port Lincoln. Two pre-season AFL games have been played at the venue - in 2005 and 2015.
Capacity: 7,500
Address: Lewis St & Liverpool St, Port Lincoln SA 5606
