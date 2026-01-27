North Hobart Oval is considered the original home of AFL in Tasmania and Hobart's premier football ground. It boasts the record for the largest attendance at a football match in Tasmania when 24,968 people crammed into the ground to watch the 1979 TFL grand final between Clarence and Glenorchy.

The sports ground is home to the North Hobart Football Club and facilities include numerous grandstands, club and function rooms as well as club gym.

Address: Corner of Ryde and Argyle Streets, North Hobart TAS 7000

Capacity: 18,000

Getting there

Car

Limited street car parking is available around North Hobart Oval and is subject to time restrictions.

Bus

North Hobart Oval is stop 8, Argyle Street. The following transit lines have routes that pass near North Hobart Oval - Bus: Bus - 560, Bus - 562.