Holden Centre

The Holden Centre is the training and administration base for the Collingwood Football Club and has previously hosted basketball and netball games as well as concerts when it was known as the Melbourne Sports and Entertainment Centre.

This venue was originally constructed for the Melbourne Olympic Games in 1956 and played host to aquatic events.

Capacity: 7,200

Address: Corner Olympic Boulevard and Batman Avenue, Olympic Park, Melbourne Victoria 3000

Getting there

Walk

Holden Centre is an approximate 20 minute walk from Melbourne CBD

Car

It is an approximate 30 minute car journey from Melbourne CBD to Holden Centre via Kings Way

Train/Bus

Using public transport is an approximate 20 minute journey from Melbourne CBD to Holden Centre as it a short walk from 14-Arts Precinct/St Kilda Road via the inter-city rail