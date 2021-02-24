Holden Centre
The Holden Centre is the training and administration base for the Collingwood Football Club and has previously hosted basketball and netball games as well as concerts when it was known as the Melbourne Sports and Entertainment Centre.
This venue was originally constructed for the Melbourne Olympic Games in 1956 and played host to aquatic events.
Capacity: 7,200
Address: Corner Olympic Boulevard and Batman Avenue, Olympic Park, Melbourne Victoria 3000
Getting there
Walk
Holden Centre is an approximate 20 minute walk from Melbourne CBD
Car
It is an approximate 30 minute car journey from Melbourne CBD to Holden Centre via Kings Way
Train/Bus
Using public transport is an approximate 20 minute journey from Melbourne CBD to Holden Centre as it a short walk from 14-Arts Precinct/St Kilda Road via the inter-city rail