AFL Premiership Ladder AFL Premiership Ladder
|Position
|Club
|Played
|W
|D
|L
|Match Ratio
|PF
|PA
|%
|1
|Essendon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100%
|98
|0
|9800.0
|2
|Hawthorn
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100%
|72
|13
|553.8
|3
|Geelong Cats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100%
|73
|14
|521.4
|4
|Southern Saints
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100%
|29
|9
|322.2
|5
|Casey Demons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100%
|35
|25
|140.0
|6
|Darebin Falcons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100%
|37
|34
|108.8
|7
|Williamstown
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0%
|34
|37
|91.9
|8
|Port Melbourne
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0%
|25
|35
|71.4
|9
|Collingwood
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0%
|9
|29
|31.0
|10
|Carlton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0%
|14
|73
|19.2
|11
|North Melbourne
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0%
|13
|72
|18.1
|12
|Western Bulldogs
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0%
|0
|98
|0.0
