The AFL Ladder

VFLW Ladder

Position Club Played W D L Match Ratio PF PA %
1 Essendon 1 1 0 0 100% 98 0 9800.0
2 Hawthorn 1 1 0 0 100% 72 13 553.8
3 Geelong Cats 1 1 0 0 100% 73 14 521.4
4 Southern Saints 1 1 0 0 100% 29 9 322.2
5 Casey Demons 1 1 0 0 100% 35 25 140.0
6 Darebin Falcons 1 1 0 0 100% 37 34 108.8
7 Williamstown 1 0 0 1 0% 34 37 91.9
8 Port Melbourne 1 0 0 1 0% 25 35 71.4
9 Collingwood 1 0 0 1 0% 9 29 31.0
10 Carlton 1 0 0 1 0% 14 73 19.2
11 North Melbourne 1 0 0 1 0% 13 72 18.1
12 Western Bulldogs 1 0 0 1 0% 0 98 0.0

