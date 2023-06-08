GETTABLE: Clubs chase trade 'golden ticket', Saint on outer, next Zach Merrett

2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season - Kids Takeover

Kids aged 14 years old and under will have free entry* to games across Rounds 16 to 19 plus there will be heaps of entertainment and giveaways. To find out how you can redeem the Kids Go Free offer, go to https://www.afl.com.au/kids-go-free. *Terms and conditions apply, go to afl.com.au/kidsmonth. Subject to capacity and availability.