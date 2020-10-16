AFLW All-Australian History
-
2023 AFLW All- Australian team
Full backs: Charlotte Thomas (West Coast Eagles), Chelsea Biddell (Adelaide Crows)
Half backs: Emma Kearney (North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos), Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle), Eilish Sheerin (Richmond)
Centres: Niamh Kelly (Adelaide Crows), Monique Conti (Richmond), Sophie Conway (Brisbane Lions)
Half forwards: Chloe Molloy (Sydney Swans), Bonnie Toogood (Essendon), Kate Hore (Melbourne)
Full forwards: Dakota Davidson (Brisbane Lions), Danielle Ponter (Adelaide Crows)
Followers: Ally Morphett (Sydney Swans), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide Crows)
Interchange: Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast SUNS), Eden Zanker (Melbourne), Ally Anderson (Brisbane Lions), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos), Laura Gardiner (Sydney Swans)
-
2022 S7 AFLW All- Australian team
Full Backs: Chelsea Biddell (Adelaide Crows), Breanna Koenen (Brisbane Lions)
Half Backs: Eilish Sheerin (Richmond), Katie Lynch (Western Bulldogs), Emma Kearney (North Melbourne)
Centres: Anne Hatchard (Adelaide Crows), Monique Conti (Richmond), Georgie Prespakis (Geelong Cats)
Half Forward: Kate Hore (Melbourne), Jesse Wardlaw (Brisbane Lions), Maddy Prespakis (Essendon)
Full Forwards: Courtney Wakefield (Richmond), Chloe Scheer (Geelong Cats)
Followers: Breann Moody (Carlton), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne). Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide Crows)
Interchange: Olivia Purcell (Melbourne), Chelsea Randall (Adelaide Crows), Natalie Grider (Brisbane Lions), Greta Bodey (Brisbane Lions), Amy McDonald (Geelong Cats)
-
2022 AFLW All- Australian Team
Full Backs: Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood), Libby Birch (Melbourne)
Half Backs: Natalie Grider (Brisbane), Sarah Allan (Adelaide), Emma Kearney (C, North Melbourne)
Centres: Orla O’Dwyer (Brisbane), Emily Bates (Brisbane), Anne Hatchard (Adelaide)
Half Forwards: Hayley Miller (VC, Fremantle), Katie Brennan (Richmond), Daisy Pearce (Melbourne)
Full Forwards: Ashleigh Woodland (Adelaide), Tayla Harris (Melbourne)
Followers: Lauren Pearce (Melbourne), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Ashleigh Riddell (North Melbourne)
Interchange: Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Jaimee Lambert (Collingwood), Monique Conti (Richmond), Kirsty Lamb (Western Bulldogs), Kerryn Harrington (Carlton)
-
2021 AFLW All-Australian Team
Full Backs: Sarah Allan (Adelaide Crows), Meghan McDonald (Geelong Cats)
Half Backs: Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood), Kate Lutkins (Brisbane Lions), Janelle Cuthbertson (Fremantle)
Centres: Monique Conti (Richmond), Kiara Bowers (Fremantle) vc, Georgia Patrikios (St.Kilda)
Half Forward: Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Katie Brennan (Richmond), Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs)
Full Forwards: Erin Phillips (Adelaide Crows), Chloe Molloy (Collingwood)
Followers: Breann Moody (Carlton), Brianna Davey (Collingwood) c, Alyce Parker (GWS GIANTS)
Interchange: Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide Crows), Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood), Darcy Vescio (Carlton), Karen Paxman (Melbourne), Emma Kearney (North Melbourne)
-
2020 AFLW All-Australian Team
Backs: Sarah Allan (Adelaide Crows), Kate Lutkins (Brisbane Lions)
Half Backs: Kerryn Harrington (Carlton), Libby Birch (Melbourne), Isabel Huntington (Western Bulldogs)
Centres: Emma Kearney (Vice Captain, Kangaroos), Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Jaimee Lambert (Collingwood)
Half Forwards: Olivia Purcell (Geelong Cats), Gemma Houghton (Fremantle), Jasmine Garner (Kangaroos)
Forwards: Caitlin Greiser (St Kilda), Kate Hore (Melbourne)
Followers: Sharni Layton (Collingwood), Karen Paxman (Captain, Melbourne), Madison Prespakis (Carlton)
Interchange: Kalinda Howarth (Gold Coast SUNS), Alyce Parker (GWS GIANTS), Tayla Harris (Carlton), Ash Riddell (Kangaroos), Anne Hatchard (Adelaide Crows)
-
2019 Virgin Australia AFLW All-Australian Team
Backs: Meg McDonald (Geelong), Ashleigh Brazill (Collingwood)
Half Backs: Jess Duffin (North Melbourne), Chelsea Randall (Adelaide) (vice-captain), Kerryn Harrington (Carlton)
Centres: Emma Kearney (North Melbourne), Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Karen Paxman (Melbourne)
Half Forwards: Erin Phillips (Adelaide) (captain), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Monique Conti (Western Bulldogs)
Full Forwards: Gemma Houghton (Fremantle), Stevie-Lee Thompson (Adelaide)
Followers: Lauren Pearce (Melbourne), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Madison Prespakis (Carlton)
Interchange: Emma King (North Melbourne), Gabriella Pound (Carlton), Ally Anderson (Brisbane), Anne Hatchard (Adelaide), Dana Hooker (Fremantle)
-
2018 Virgin Australia AFLW All-Australian Team
Full Backs: C. Molloy (Collingwood), K. Lutkins (Brisbane)
Half Backs: H. Scott (Western Bulldogs), C. Randall (C, Adelaide), E. Antonio (Fremantle)
Centres: D. Hooker (Fremantle), E. Kearney (Western Bulldogs), A. Eva (GWS)
Half Forwards: E. O'Dea (Brisbane), S. Frederick-Traub (Brisbane), B. Lochland (Western Bulldogs)
Full Forwards: J. Wuetschner (Brisbane), C. Bernardi (Collingwood)
Followers: E. McKinnon (GWS), C. Gum (GWS), D. Pearce (VC, Melbourne)
Interchange: E. Bates (Brisbane), T. Harris (Carlton), K. Paxman (Melbourne), E. Blackburn (Western Bulldogs), M. Downie (Melbourne)
-
2017 Virgin Australia AFLW All-Australian team
Defenders: Nicola Stevens (Collingwood), Courtney Cramey (Adelaide Crows), Chelsea Randall (Adelaide Crows), Brianna Davey (Carlton), Karen Paxman (Melbourne)
Midfield: Elise O'Dea (Melbourne), Daisy Pearce (Melbourne), Emma Kearney (Western Bulldogs), Emma King (Collingwood), Kara Donnellan (Fremantle), Emily Bates (Brisbane Lions)
Forwards: Erin Phillips (Adelaide Crows), Sabrina Frederick-Traub (Brisbane Lions), Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs), Sarah Perkins (Adelaide Crows), Darcy Vescio (Carlton)
Interchange: Jessica Dal Pos (Greater Western Sydney), Kate McCarthy (Brisbane Lions), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide Crows), Tayla Harris (Brisbane Lions), Melissa Hickey (Melbourne), Sam Virgo (Brisbane Lions)