AFLW Leading Goalkicker Award
To be awarded to the player(s) with the highest number of goals during the home-and-away season, and presented at the W Awards.
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|2023
|Kate Hore, Eden Zanker
|Melbourne
|20
|2022 S7
|Jesse Wardlaw
|Brisbane
|19
|2022
|Ash Woodland
|Adelaide Crows
|19
|2021
|Darcy Vescio
|Carlton
|16
|2020
|Caitlin Greiser
|St Kilda
|10
|2019
|Stevie-Lee Thompson
|Adelaide Crows
|13
|2018
|Brooke Lochland
|Western Bulldogs
|12
|2017
|Darcy Vescio
|Carlton
|14