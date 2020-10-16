 

AFLW Leading Goalkicker Award

To be awarded to the player(s) with the highest number of goals during the home-and-away season, and presented at the W Awards.

Year Player Team Goals
2023 Kate Hore, Eden Zanker Melbourne 20
2022 S7 Jesse Wardlaw Brisbane 19
2022 Ash Woodland Adelaide Crows 19
2021 Darcy Vescio Carlton 16
2020 Caitlin Greiser St Kilda 10
2019 Stevie-Lee Thompson Adelaide Crows 13 
2018 Brooke Lochland Western Bulldogs 12
2017 Darcy Vescio Carlton 14