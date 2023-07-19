Share your grassroots footy photos for the chance to shoot an AFL game with Michael Willson or Dylan Burns, official AFL photographers

CALLING all photographers with a passion for local footy - we want to see your best pics!

Footy Focus is back for its fourth year after another hugely successful season that attracted more than 10,000 entries in 2022. #FootyFocus23 offers photographers the chance to showcase their best photos that capture the essence of Australian football at a grassroots level.

From now until Monday, September 25, photographers can submit their images via the web HERE.

The lucky winner, as judged by the AFL Photos team, will get a 'money can't buy' opportunity to shadow an AFL Photos photographer at a game in Melbourne in round one, 2024. They'll also receive a Canon EOS R3 body and Canon RF70-200mm F2.8 lens.

Please note, entries will only be accepted via the official Footy Focus hub on AFL.com.au, not via Instagram or any other social media hashtags.

Looking for some inspiration? Check out the pics and experiences from some of our entrants from last year.

Blake Parry, Perth, WA

"I'm a footy nut, having grown up in the heyday of the early '90s when West Coast won their two flags and I've been a supporter ever since. If I had the time I'd watch every game of every round, and love the stats, the competition, the stories and those special moments.

"From a photography standpoint, I cut my teeth shooting motorsport which allowed me to build up a set of skills and more importantly gear to be able to cover other sports. I now shoot all sorts of subjects, from wildlife to landscape and portraits, but my true love is footy.

"I started covering the WAFL for fun in 2017, and immediately found a way to combine two of my passions and was hooked. I now shoot for the Swan Districts WAFL, WAFLW and Integrated team semi-professionally. I also love shooting Auskickers, it's hilarious to watch the champs of tomorrow having fun!"

Celina Whan, Darwin, NT

"My photography journey began about 4 years ago when I starting taking photos of my fiancé playing footy. Since then, it has grown into something so much bigger than I ever imagined and I am super fortunate that I get paid to do something I love. I'd say I'm semi-professional and am always looking for opportunities to learn and develop my skills further.

"The Footy Focus competition is much more than just a comp. When I entered my first photo, I genuinely didn't think anything would come of it and was terrified that my work wasn't good enough. What I gained from that small step was a network of incredibly supportive people across the country, who share my passion and want to connect and learn from each other.

"I was shocked to see how my Footy Focus entries blew up on Instagram from other photographers sharing, liking and commenting my posts (and vice versa) to celebrate each others' work. I've made some amazing friends just from this. My photography journey was so isolated until this competition and it feels so good to have people to bounce ideas off.

"Getting involved in Footy Focus opened pathways for me to photograph AFL games in Darwin, I've had my photos printed on billboards in Melbourne and used in different AFL campaigns. I've made many connections and opportunities in multiple sports through the connections I've made after entering the competition.

"My biggest highlight though, was my first published photo as a full page spread on the back of the Herald Sun. This photo was used in the AFLW campaign (and in a video!) celebrating the pay increase in female footballer salaries. So special."

Jazz Bennett, Langwarrin, Vic

"I studied photography at TAFE back in 2017. Originally I had a keen interest in product photography. Towards the end of my diploma in 2018 I started developing an interest in sports media as I realised it was a way to combine my creative skills with my love of sports, which then led me to enrol in a Bachelor of Communications (Digital Media) at Deakin Uni.

"In September 2021 as part of one of my journalism units, I had to write an article as part of my assessment where I decided to write about how COVID was affecting the AFL draft. I reached out to the Dandenong Stingrays, who were my closest Coates Talent team at the time for comment - and long story short, they invited me to be their volunteer media manager. The 2022 season was the first time I had ever gotten involved with sports photography, which required me to teach myself the tricks of the trade.

"It's allowed me to connect with so many other sports photographers who I've been able to lean on for advice, whilst also offering my own advice to others. I'm now a mpart of a supportive community who are the only ones that understand my passion.

"Since featuring as a finalist last year, I've been fortunate enough to develop more of a reputation in the football world which has seen me be recognised by Collingwood Football Club, where they've invited me to shoot for the team on occasion during the 2023 AFL season. Footy Focus helped make my dreams come true."

Brooke Sleep, Brisbane, Qld

"I've always been taking photos for the love - to be a part of the community and in a way, stay in touch with my Pop who passed away in 2015. I loved playing footy but always felt more purpose in taking photos of it, and I love the friends and community I've gained from it.

"I've loved the way the Footy Focus competition brings people from across the whole nation together through local footy. I think we capture how sport brings out the best in us, how it gives us purpose and a sense of belonging - and I think that's really important.

"It's given me the opportunity to meet other wonderful like-minded photographers, to learn and collaborate with them. It's also given me a lot of belief in myself as a photographer, that I have the potential to become pro."

