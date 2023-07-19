The race to be crowned the first McClelland Trophy winner is on

THE LONG-AWAITED release of the AFLW fixture has given further light to the race to be crowned the first McClelland Trophy winner as club champion of the AFL men's and women's competitions.

The McClelland Trophy was relaunched this year to include the AFLW, with $1 million in prizemoney up for grabs to be shared between the club and all its players.

Most recently, the trophy was purely for the men's side who finished top of the ladder, but has previously included overall performance across multiple teams within the one club (seniors, reserves and under-19s).

Four points are awarded for AFL wins and two for AFL draws, while eight points are granted for AFLW wins and four for AFLW draws, given the fact the AFLW season runs for only 10 rounds.

If the trophy was given out last year under the new criteria, Melbourne (second in both competitions after the home and away seasons) would have won from Brisbane (first in women's, sixth in men's), with West Coast last (17th men's, 16th women's).

Given the nature of the AFLW fixture (18 teams – four of which are only in their second season – and 10 rounds), a straightforward women's draw could go a long way to determining the winner of the McClelland Trophy.

Currently, Collingwood is flying in the men's competition, and despite having made a semi-final last year and with top two midfielders in Brianna Davey and Brit Bonnici set to return, have a fairly decent draw in the AFLW, with six of 10 games coming against non-finalists.

Port Adelaide is second in the AFL but has a developing AFLW side coming into its second season. The Power have drawn six games against bottom 10 sides, however, they will also face three preliminary finalists.

Essendon could charge right up the McClelland ladder depending on how quickly its women's team improves in its second season, facing just one (Adelaide) of the big four sides.

Madison Prespakis celebrates a goal during the round five AFLW match between Collingwood and Essendon at AIA Centre on September 23, 2022. Picture: Getty images

In terms of lower-performing AFL men's sides, North Melbourne will be boosted up the charts somewhat by its powerful AFLW team.

The Roos women's team made a preliminary final last year, and like all AFLW preliminary finalists, will face the top three other teams, but have a five-five split of top eight-bottom 10 teams.

The mid-range teams to keep an eye on are Gold Coast, Richmond, Carlton and Adelaide.

Adelaide's men's team is just starting to wobble around the top-eight mark, but its women's team has rarely been bothered by any sides outside of its fellow preliminary finalists.

Ebony Marinoff celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round five, S7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Tigers could conceivably finish anywhere from sixth to 14th in the men's, and face six non-finalists in the AFLW.

There are plenty of question marks over both of Carlton's teams, with its men's side just hitting some form and its women's side arguably having the second-easiest draw behind Sydney.

The Suns should be in with a decent chance of making their second AFLW finals series, should their rate of improvement continue, and their men's side still remain in the running for their first final.