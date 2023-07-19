Port Adelaide coach Lauren Arnell has announced she is expecting her first child in early 2024

PORT Adelaide coach Lauren Arnell has announced her pregnancy with her first child, and is expecting to coach out the 2023 season.

Arnell and partner Lexia Edwards broke the news to the playing group and staff this week, with the former due in early 2024.

"Lexi and I are so excited for this next chapter of our lives," Arnell said.

"Players and staff have really shared in our excitement, and everyone around us has been incredibly supportive.

"Aside from perhaps being a bit slower to move around over the next few months, I'm very excited to continue leading this group, supported by my fantastic assistant and development coaches."

Arnell has cut back on her work with the club's AFL and SANFL programs.

She was the first former AFLW player to be appointed senior coach of an AFLW club after taking the role at Port Adelaide last season and will become the first to coach while pregnant.

Lauren Arnell during the S7 match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Alberton Oval in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Arnell is supported by assistant coaches Sam Virgo, Cam Sutcliffe and Daniel Caire, as well as development coaches Braedon Talbot and Dave Reynolds.

The AFLW season runs from the start of September to the start of November, with the Grand Final to be held on December 3.