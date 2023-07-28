Gemma Bastiani takes a look at the under-the-radar players that are crucial to your side's success

WE ALL know the stars of the game. We know that Chelsea Randall can turn a game, and that Kiara Bowers will lift the Dockers.

But those who can be the difference between a win and a loss are often the quieter performers. Those who fly under the radar and get the job done. The secret weapon.

So, who is that handy underrated player on your team?

Jess Allan

Allan has returned to the Crows after a stint at GWS and three inactive seasons to focus on her career outside footy. Despite not playing since March 2021, she's back at Adelaide and has the potential to fill an important role. Already an adept tap ruck, Allan is training as a forward and can be a player to build a new-look Crows attack around.

Jess Allan in action during round three, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Dakota Davidson

Another club who will need to reshape its forward line, Davidson could really make or break Brisbane's attack this year. As a contested marking player – Davidson averaged 1.6 contested marks last season – she can be the key focus in attack and bring teammates into the game by bringing the ball to ground.

Dakota Davidson celebrates a goal during the S7 Grand Final between Brisbane and Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jess Good

With two seasons under her belt, Good has shown that she can be a reliable contributor across all lines. For a team that is in the redevelopment phase, a tall utility like Good is like gold. She averaged 13.3 hitouts last season, supporting All-Australian Breann Moody in the ruck, but also went forward to hit the scoreboard and became an option down back.

Jess Good (left) and Lauren Pearce compete for the ball during a practice match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Grace Campbell

At her third club, Campbell is slated to play as a small pressure forward this year as she returns from an ACL injury. Across her career, Campbell averages 4.6 tackles, 1.4 of which are inside 50, and her defensive efforts will allow the Pies to retain the ball in attack for longer periods and generate repeat opportunities.

Grace Campbell looks dejected after a loss during round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Daria Bannister

Bannister is Essendon's secret weapon for the same reason she was the club's leading goalkicker last season – focus is pulled to the likes of Bonnie Toogood, Paige Scott and Sophie Alexander, but Bannister is the one who quietly does the damage when the ball hits the deck.

Daria Bannister in action during round nine, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Gabby O'Sullivan

Injury kept O'Sullivan to just six games last season, and when she was unavailable or not at 100 per cent it really showed through the Dockers' midfield. Her speed and power at stoppage is integral to her side, while she also knows how to get forward and kick goals. A fit O'Sullivan is a huge win for Fremantle.

Gabby O'Sullivan in action during the match between Fremantle and Carlton at Fremantle Oval in round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Chantel Emonson

The former Demon has made a significant impact since joining Geelong, calmly becoming key to the backline. Using the ball well to set up chains of attack, Emonson complements the lockdown ability of Claudia Gunjaca and Meghan McDonald and sets the standard club-wide in terms of high disposal efficiency and rebound.

Chantel Emonson in action during the S7 match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Lucy Single

As Single works to re-establish herself in Gold Coast's best 21 this year, her running capacity could be exactly what the Suns are after to take that next step. Her powerful run, combined with what she offers defensively through the middle of the ground, looks likely to help balance the side's inside/outside game going forward.

Lucy Single in action during the S7 match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at Metricon Stadium in round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fleur Davies

Cambridge McCormick battled hard last year, unexpectedly carrying the No.1 ruck burden for the whole season, but now that talented young ruck Davies is fit and ready to go, the complexion of the Giants' midfield changes dramatically. Davies looks set to create a formidable partnership with star midfielder Alyce Parker to offer GWS more power in the middle.

Fleur Davies during Greater Western Sydney's official team photo day at VAILO Community Centre on July 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Aine McDonagh

After a quick introduction to footy, McDonagh was a handy addition to Hawthorn's inaugural forward line last year, kicking four goals. But now that she's had some more time with footy in hand and a couple of VFLW games, her athleticism is now being paired with increasing skill with the oval ball.

Aine McDonagh celebrates kicking a goal during S7 match between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Henson Park in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Maeve Chaplin

Reading the play well, Chaplin is a calm head behind the ball. With the trust of the rest of Melbourne's backline, she allows others to play more freely and generate attack out of the back half. She played all but one game in the Demons' premiership season last year, and is only going to get better.

Maeve Chaplin in action during the S7 match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at Metricon Stadium in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Alice O'Loughlin

North Melbourne has stocked up on its tall targets, enjoying the likes of Tahlia Randall, Emma King and Kate Shierlaw ahead of the ball. As a result, emerging small forward O'Loughlin is set to have a field day playing at their feet, building on her eight goals of last season.

Alice O'Loughlin celebrates a goal during round eight, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Indy Tahau

With Janelle Cuthbertson now part of the Power's defence, there is less pressure on Tahau to be a lockdown key defender alongside Amelie Borg. Now Tahau can be a bit more aggressive in her rebounding attack, or potentially even be used as a tall utility higher up the field.

Indy Tahau in Port Adelaide colours. Picture: Port Adelaide/Twitter

Poppy Kelly

Despite having a tough recent run with injury, Richmond ruck Kelly is set to have a real crack at a consistent season. As a handy tap ruck with the likes of Monique Conti, Grace Egan, and Ellie McKenzie at her feet she can improve the Tigers' strength at the contest, while also allowing the athletic Gabby Seymour to be used more across the ground.

Poppy Kelly kicks on goal during round two, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Grace Kelly

Kelly missed all of last season through injury – her first with the Saints – but is now looming as a vital part of St Kilda's attack. With opposition focus likely to be drawn to All-Australian recruit Jesse Wardlaw, Kelly can capitalise in the attacking 50 should she find continuity in her body.

Grace Kelly in action for West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Laura Gardiner

Overshadowed by the recruitment of Chloe Molloy and Lucy McEvoy to the Swans this offseason, former Cat Gardiner will finally get a proper shot at the elite level. Gardiner will help to settle Sydney's midfield as a reliable ball winner and will provide support for young teammates to grow around her.

Laura Gardiner in action during Geelong's elimination final against North Melbourne on November 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Evie Gooch

Returning after a season out due to a wrist injury, Gooch's addition to an emerging defensive unit will be important this year. Gooch is an effective rebounder who regularly takes plenty of ground with her booming kick and this season will add an extra layer to the intercepting work of Sophie McDonald and Charlie Thomas.

Evie Gooch kicks the ball during the round eight clash between West Coast and Brisbane on February 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brianna McFarlane

Getting her second chance at the top level, McFarlane is a 176cm marking forward who will work well alongside Gabby Newton and Celine Moody. The addition of McFarlane gives the Bulldogs a chance to stretch opposition defences and make more of their forward entries, while she also has the ability to impact higher up the field if necessary.