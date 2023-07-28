A TASTE of AFLW action is right around the corner, with two weeks of pre-season hitouts kicking off in early August.
After an action-packed off-season, fans will be able to see their club's recruits in their new colours for the first time, while reigning premier Melbourne will suit up for its first hitout since the retirement of competition trailblazer Daisy Pearce.
A weekend of match simulation training sessions will start on August 11 and coincide with round 22 of the AFL competition, with each fixture featuring the same opponents as in the men's comp. Each club will manage and communicate further details about public access to the match sim sessions.
The second week of pre-season games sees teams go head-to-head in practice matches, and features a double header at the Adelaide Oval, with the Crows' AFLW side taking to the field at 4.10pm ACST ahead of the men's round 23 clash at 7.10pm.
All practice matches from August 18-20 will be streamed via club media channels, and will be free to attend, with the exception of the Crows-Cats fixture at Adelaide Oval, which will require fans to buy an AFL ticket to that night's men's game between Adelaide and Sydney.
Week One - Match Simulation Training
Friday, August 11
St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 4:30pm AEST
Saturday, August 12
Essendon v North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos at Windy Hill, 10am AEST
Gold Coast v Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, 10am AEST
Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval, 10am ACST
West Coast v Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, 9:30am AWST
Carlton v Melbourne at IKON Park, 12pm AEST
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at Kinetic Stadium, 1pm AEST
Brisbane v Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 2pm AEST
Collingwood v Geelong at Victoria Park, 3pm AEST
Week Two - Practice Matches
Friday, August 18
Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Blacktown International Sports Park, 4:05pm AEST
Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Alberton Oval, 7:10pm ACST
Saturday, Aug 19
Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, 10:35am AEST
Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos at Arden Street, 12:05pm AEST
Fremantle v Collingwood at Victor George Kailis Oval, 11:05am AWST
Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 1:05pm AEST
Melbourne v Hawthorn at Casey Fields, 2:05pm AEST
Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 4:10pm ACST
Sunday, August 20
West Coast v Essendon at Mineral Resources Park, 12:35pm AWST