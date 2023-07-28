A first taste of AFLW action for 2023 is nearly here, with two weeks of pre-season hitouts scheduled across August

A TASTE of AFLW action is right around the corner, with two weeks of pre-season hitouts kicking off in early August.

After an action-packed off-season, fans will be able to see their club's recruits in their new colours for the first time, while reigning premier Melbourne will suit up for its first hitout since the retirement of competition trailblazer Daisy Pearce.

A weekend of match simulation training sessions will start on August 11 and coincide with round 22 of the AFL competition, with each fixture featuring the same opponents as in the men's comp. Each club will manage and communicate further details about public access to the match sim sessions.

The second week of pre-season games sees teams go head-to-head in practice matches, and features a double header at the Adelaide Oval, with the Crows' AFLW side taking to the field at 4.10pm ACST ahead of the men's round 23 clash at 7.10pm.

All practice matches from August 18-20 will be streamed via club media channels, and will be free to attend, with the exception of the Crows-Cats fixture at Adelaide Oval, which will require fans to buy an AFL ticket to that night's men's game between Adelaide and Sydney.

Week One - Match Simulation Training

Friday, August 11

St Kilda v Richmond at RSEA Park, 4:30pm AEST

Saturday, August 12

Essendon v North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos at Windy Hill, 10am AEST

Gold Coast v Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, 10am AEST

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Alberton Oval, 10am ACST

West Coast v Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, 9:30am AWST

Carlton v Melbourne at IKON Park, 12pm AEST

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at Kinetic Stadium, 1pm AEST

Brisbane v Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, 2pm AEST

Collingwood v Geelong at Victoria Park, 3pm AEST

Week Two - Practice Matches

Friday, August 18

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Blacktown International Sports Park, 4:05pm AEST

Port Adelaide v St Kilda at Alberton Oval, 7:10pm ACST

Saturday, Aug 19

Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, 10:35am AEST

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos at Arden Street, 12:05pm AEST

Fremantle v Collingwood at Victor George Kailis Oval, 11:05am AWST

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 1:05pm AEST

Melbourne v Hawthorn at Casey Fields, 2:05pm AEST

Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 4:10pm ACST

Sunday, August 20

West Coast v Essendon at Mineral Resources Park, 12:35pm AWST