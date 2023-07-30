THE UNDER-18 Girls Championships continues on Sunday when Queensland faces Victoria Country at Brighton Homes Arena in Brisbane.
Kicking off at 12pm AEST, the match will feature some of the most promising talent ahead of the next AFLW Draft.
Pocket rocket Lila Keck has been named for Vic Country, while midfield duo Josie McCabe and Ava Usher will likely play an important role in Queensland's gameplan.
Check out all the action in the player below from 12pm AEST on Sunday.
Check out the team lists below.
QUEENSLAND
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Heidi Talbot
|3
|Ebony Milne
|4
|Holly O’Flaherty
|5
|Sophie Peters
|6
|Jacinta Baldwick
|11
|Sienna McMullen
|12
|Amber Swan
|13
|Brooke Sheridan
|14
|Tara Harrington
|15
|Nyalli Milne
|16
|Evie Long
|18
|Charlotte Adamson
|19
|Ava Usher
|20
|Mia Salisbury
|22
|Laura Roy
|23
|Rania Crozier
|24
|Josie McCabe (c)
|25
|Kiara Bischa
|26
|Dekota Baron
|27
|Indiana Williams
|28
|Havana Harris
|30
|Lilly Baker
|32
|Ashleigh Moyle
|Zimra Hussain (emg)
|Sunny Lappin (emg)
|Ella Calleja (emg)
VICTORIA COUNTRY
|No
|Player Name
|1
|Lila Keck
|2
|Stephanie Demeo
|3
|Mekah Morrissy
|5
|Chloe Adams
|6
|Jessica Rentsch
|7
|Sara Howley
|8
|Seisia White
|9
|Amber Schutte
|10
|Keely Fullerton
|12
|Tyla Crabtree
|13
|Johanna Sunderland
|14
|Bryde O’Rourke
|16
|Ashley Centra
|17
|Mikayla Williamson
|18
|Meg Robertson
|20
|Chantal Mason
|21
|Bianca Lyne
|23
|Zoe Besanko
|24
|Lily Jordan
|26
|Jemma Ramsdale
|28
|Sophie Butterworth
|29
|Elli Symonds
|32
|Kaylea Kobzan
|Claire Mahony (emg)
|Jemma Reynolds (emg)
|Laila Lappin (emg)