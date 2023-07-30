The future stars of AFLW will be in action on Sunday in the fifth match of the Under-18 Girls National Championships

THE UNDER-18 Girls Championships continues on Sunday when Queensland faces Victoria Country at Brighton Homes Arena in Brisbane.

Kicking off at 12pm AEST, the match will feature some of the most promising talent ahead of the next AFLW Draft.

Pocket rocket Lila Keck has been named for Vic Country, while midfield duo Josie McCabe and Ava Usher will likely play an important role in Queensland's gameplan.

Check out the team lists below.

QUEENSLAND

No Player Name 1 Heidi Talbot 3 Ebony Milne 4 Holly O’Flaherty 5 Sophie Peters 6 Jacinta Baldwick 11 Sienna McMullen 12 Amber Swan 13 Brooke Sheridan 14 Tara Harrington 15 Nyalli Milne 16 Evie Long 18 Charlotte Adamson 19 Ava Usher 20 Mia Salisbury 22 Laura Roy 23 Rania Crozier 24 Josie McCabe (c) 25 Kiara Bischa 26 Dekota Baron 27 Indiana Williams 28 Havana Harris 30 Lilly Baker 32 Ashleigh Moyle Zimra Hussain (emg) Sunny Lappin (emg) Ella Calleja (emg)

VICTORIA COUNTRY