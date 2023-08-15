Belle Dawes, Tyanna Smith and Georgie Prespakis. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE IS potentially one easy decision in AFLW Fantasy and that is to start with Kiara Bowers (MID, $1,703,000).

Fremantle's tackling machine is the most selected player so far in the brand-new Fantasy game, and despite the high price tag, coaches believe she'll be worth every cent.

PLAY AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Averaging more than 100 in each of her five seasons, Bowers is the best Fantasy player the game has seen. Last year's record 121 included her career-high (and competition-high) of 184 in round 10 against the Hawks. She also scored five of the top 12 scores for the season, all coming in the last five rounds of the year.

While some coaches may think there is a play to save some cash by not starting Bowers, it would take a brave coach considering the scoring potential and the double points you could be missing out on.

Premium plays

As per other seasons, the best and most consistent Fantasy scorers come from the midfield. They've got access to the points due to their time around the ball. Stoppages are key for disposals, but also the all-important Fantasy stat of a tackle.

Ebony Marinoff (MID, $1,585,000) – Crows

Bowers wasn't playing in the first two AFLW seasons when Marinoff ranked second and first for average Fantasy points. She's been top three in each season and there's no reason why 2023 would be any different. Marinoff has laid the most tackles in the seven seasons of AFLW and ranks second on average behind Bowers. With plenty of disposals in each game, you can consider Marinoff as your skipper.

Georgie Prespakis (MID, $1,337,000) – Cats

Last season's breakout was huge for Prespakis. The Geelong midfielder increased her season six average of 59.8 points by more than 35 points to rank as the competition's fourth best Fantasy midfielder. With fewer rotations expected due to the interchange cap, Prespakis is likely to spend more time on ground and rest forward. The bonus points that she may gain from hitting the scoreboard may take her game to a 100-plus average this year.

Georgie Prespakis in action during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jasmine Garner (MID, $1,320,000) – Kangaroos

The complete package. Last season's stat line of 22.8 disposals, 4.2 marks, 5.2 tackles and 97.9 Fantasy points from home and away plus finals games was as good as anyone in the competition. Garner is priced at her home and away average of 93.8, which is well below her 111.7 average posted during the finals. Is there upside for the big-game player? Possibly!

Others to consider: Ally Anderson (MID, $1,289,000), Charlie Rowbottom (MID, $1,257,000), Ashleigh Riddell (MID, $1,121,000)

Gemma's top five

On the midfielders episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast, Gemma Bastiani named who she thinks will be the top five Fantasy midfielders for this season. They are listed with their prices and their season seven average.

Kiara Bowers (MID, $1,703,000) – 121 average Ebony Marinoff (MID, $1,585,000) – 112.6 average Anne Hatchard (MID, $1,375,000) – 97.7 average Georgie Prespakis (DEF, $1,337,000) – 95 average Jasmine Garner (MID, $1.320,000) – 93.8 average

Mid-priced marvels

There are a few under-priced players in AFLW Fantasy due to discounts applied to players who played fewer than five games last season, but also for those who may have had a down season. Then there's the breakouts. Plenty of players running through the midfield have the opportunity to increase in value based on the extra ball they can win or tackles they lay as they're around the contest.

Brittany Bonnici (MID, $943,000) – Magpies

Along with Brianna Davey, Bonnici missed last season and received a 20 per cent discount on her starting price which is based off her 83.8 average from season six. Bonnici is likely to start on the ball and her ability to spread will see her get involved in plenty of the play, including taking marks around the ground.

Jaimee Lambert (MID, $936,000) – Saints

An injury affected season meant we didn't see the best of Lambert at the Pies in 2022, but a move to St Kilda could open up opportunity. If the Saints look to play her more as a midfielder, there is plenty of upside. Lambert averaged 66.5 in season seven, which was down from 88.9 and 87.6 in the two seasons prior.

Jaimee Lambert poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Belle Dawes (MID, $885,000) – Lions

The departure of Emily Bates to Hawthorn could open the door for increased usage at centre bounces. With the opportunity in the midfield, look for Dawes to be one of the mid-priced players to take their average towards premium levels. With added tackles, last year's 62.9 average could increase by 20-plus points.

Others to consider: Brianna Davey (MID, $867,000), Ellie McKenzie (MID, $830,000), Sofia Hurley (MID, $615,000), Gabby O'Sullivan (MID, $560,000)

Rookie radar

Every side will want a player close to $300,000 on their benches, but it can be a good play to slot one in as one of the last players on-field to help you pick up more top-end guns.

Katelyn Pope (MID, $314,000) – Power

A positive outing in Port Adelaide's match simulation which saw Pope get plenty of the ball. She is a quick player who moves from contest to contest and can hit the scoreboard. If form carries on from her season at North Adelaide in the SANFL, Pope could be a great money-making pick.

Tyanna Smith (MID, $300,000) – Saints

Last played in season five, the former pick six in the draft ahead of the 2021 season played nine games in her debut year to average 72 points. As she's basement-priced due to recovery from an ACL injury, Smith is an absolute lock if named in round one. Considering she averaged 7.6 tackles, which ranked her second behind Bowers for the year, there's every chance Smith's season price increase could be the most of all players.

St Kilda's Tyanna Smith kicks the ball during round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Taylor Ortlepp (MID, $300,000) – Blues

Currently the most picked rookie-priced player, Ortlepp has enjoyed a good season in the VFLW averaging 62.3 points thanks to 18 disposals. Coming from a basketball background, she's been working on building her skills as she has no trouble getting involved in the play.

Others to consider: Grace Campbell (MID, $300,000), Georgia Nanscawen (MID, $300,000), Charlie Mullins (MID, $300,000)

Warnie's midfielders

Despite hearing Gemma was going with a stacked midfield on the latest podcast, I have decided to continue with my usual AFL Fantasy strategy of a couple of premiums and mid-pricers and riding a rookie in the final position on field. This may evolve if I don't believe there is enough upside in the mid-pricers, but spreading cash is still important.

Marinoff and Bowers will be my captain and vice-captain for the entire season. Set and forget!