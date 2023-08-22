L-R: Tahlia Hickie, Gabrielle Seymour, Breann Moody. Pictures: AFL Photos

YOU ONLY need to pick two rucks out of your 21 AFLW Fantasy players, but the decision on who to pick – and the strategy around it – could be season defining.

In the men's game, "set-and-forget" gets bandied around as coaches don't like to mess around with their ruck line. Get the best player in and leave them there for the entire year.

Breann Moody (RUC, $1,085,000) has been the top ruck in the game. Last season she averaged 77.1 from 10 games backing up from 71.8 and 70.1 in the two years prior where she also ranked as the No.1 ruck.

But with three trades per week and players presenting value in a range of ways, could a different strategy work in AFLW Fantasy?

Premium plays

If you're looking to set-and-forget, going to the top with your one ruck may cost a few dollars, but there might be less stress on that line for the season. With five rucks from last season averaging more than the top defender, it is a position that you can get what you paid for while saving money in another line, such as defence.

Gabrielle Seymour (RUC, $1,005,000) – Tigers

The undersized ruck showed a high ceiling last season with four scores over 80 including a season-high 100 against the Hawks in round three. Averaging 18.9 hitouts in season seven, it was Seymour's 12.8 disposals – the highest of all recognised rucks – together with 2.3 marks and 3.5 tackles that makes her an all-round Fantasy gun. Although she will be sharing ruck time with Poppy Kelly (FWD, $396,000), Seymour's effort at ground level demonstrates that she'll be one of the top rucks again in 2023.

Alice Edmonds (RUC, $1,003,000) – Bulldogs

Making last year's All-Australian squad due to a breakout season, Edmonds was season seven's hitout leader, averaging 26.2. She recorded the most tackles of the rucks, averaging 4.6 per game. Although she missed the practice game, Edmonds should be lining up for the Bulldogs in round one. With plenty of access to points due to her equal competition-high hitout win ratio and the bonus +4s from tackles, she's a safe play.

Tahlia Hickie (RUC, $906,000) – Lions

Could we see a breakout year for the 23-year-old premiership ruck? The Lion is building into her career, taking her season six average of 57.4 to 64.4 at the end of 2022. Hickie averaged 20 hitouts last season with 9.3 disposals and 3.1 tackles. A top score of 101 against the Bombers had a stat line Fantasy coaches loved with 31 hitouts, 12 disposals, three marks, six tackles and a goal. Consider the All-Australian as your starting ruck at around $100,000 cheaper than last year's top echelon.

Others to consider: Breann Moody (RUC, $1,085,000), Caitlin Gould (RUC, $946,000).

Gemma's top five

On the rucks (and forwards) episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Gemma Bastiani named up who she thinks will be the top three Fantasy rucks for this season. They are listed with their prices and their season seven average.

Gabrielle Seymour (RUC, $1,005,000) – 71.4 average Tahlia Hickie (RUC, $906,000) – 64.4 average Alice Edmonds (RUC, $1,003,000) – 71.3 average

Mid-priced marvels

Players named with ruck status for season eight are relatively settled based on their performances from last season. In most cases, the players are priced 'fairly'. You may, however, choose to pick a player in that mid-priced range.

Lauren Bella (RUC, $792,000) - Suns

Bella ranked fourth for hitouts last season, averaging 22.3 per game. As the No.1 ruck, Bella will have a high floor due to hitout numbers. Bella won 59 per cent of hitouts ranking her equal with Alice Edmonds for hitouts won. An increase in disposals, tackles and marks plus more games like her three top scores last season (72, 83, 84) would see her as a bargain buy.

Others to consider: Lucy Wales (RUC, $832,000), Sarah Lackay (RUC, $829,000), Stephanie Wales (RUC, $688,000).

Rookie radar

Every side will want a player close to $300,000 on their benches, but if you follow Gemma's advice on the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast, you could go very cheap with both of your rucks.

Erin Hoare (RUC, $336,000) – Cats

After taking some time off to start a family and complete her studies, the tallest player in the competition is back at the Cattery and comes in at a bargain price. She last played for Geelong in 2019 where she managed seven games for an average of 49.7. If she was priced at this average, Hoare would cost closer to $700,000. When looking at team sheets ahead of round one, if Hoare is named, consider for your squad.

Matilda Scholz (RUC, $300,000) – Power

A No.1 ruck at basement price? Yes, please! The 18-year-old starred in the Power's recent trial matches as the first-choice ruck. Prior to joining Port Adelaide, Scholz averaged 24 hitouts for Glenelg's SANFLW side. Her athleticism and mobility allows her to get around the ground and be involved in the play outside of hitouts.

Others to consider: Fleur Davies (RUC, $300,000), Jessica Allen (RUC, $300,000).

Warnie's rucks

Initially I was keen on going with Alice Edmonds in my ruck as a set-and-forget option, but after the podcast discussion and Gemma's ranking of Tahlia Hickie, I landed there. I'm keen to pick someone and not have to change them for the season. While I would usually go to a basement player for my bench, Erin Hoare looks like the best sub-$400k option to go with … but if I need some cash, Matilda Sholz can take up the R2 spot.