Darcy Vescio kicked three goals as Carlton started a new era under coach Mathew Buck with a two-point win over Gold Coast

Harriet Cordner (left) and Lily Goss celebrate after Carlton's win over Gold Coast at IKON Park in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has survived a huge late scare to open its first season under new coach Mathew Buck with a tense two-point win over Gold Coast at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues, fired by three goals from experienced forward Darcy Vescio, led by 23 points early in the last quarter, but coughed up the final six scores of the game before hanging on for a 5.4 (34) to 4.8 (32) victory.

BLUES v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

The Suns managed 3.3 in that period, falling narrowly short of pulling off a late comeback.

Learn More 02:52

Jessica Dal Pos (19 disposals), Amelia Velardo (17), Abbie McKay (16) and Keeley Sherar (16, 12 tackles) were all among the Blues' best contributors.

Gold Coast was well served by young star Charlie Rowbottom, who finished with game-high tallies of 25 disposals, 12 tackles and nine clearances.

She also kicked the Suns' only goal of the first half.

Learn More 00:33

Claudia Whitfort (23 disposals) and Alison Drennan (18) were also busy for the visitors.

Carlton parted ways with long-time coach Daniel Harford in January following a review of the club's women's football program.

Learn More 05:44

Buck was appointed on a full-time basis in April and has reaped early benefits from his pre-season work.

The Blues kicked the first two goals in perfect conditions, with Vescio booting the opener after a strong contested mark.

Learn More 00:30

They led by 13 points before Rowbottom got the visitors on the board, converting a free kick in the shadows of half-time.

Two goals in as many minutes during the third quarter gave the Blues breathing space in a tight tussle.

Vescio slotted their second from a tight angle before McKay nailed her shot on the run to extend the margin to a game-high 18 points.

Learn More 00:43

Vescio's third major - kicked out of mid-air on the goal line - looked to have sealed the result.

But quick Suns goals to Jordan Membrey, Tara Bohanna and Jamie Stanton cut the deficit to just two points with plenty of time left for Gold Coast to pinch the game.

The Blues' defence held firm in the desperate final minutes as both sides threw everything at the contest.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Vescio trademark class hands Blues opener Darcy Vescio takes a brilliant grab and converts truly for Carlton's first goal of the season

00:33 Rowbottom rough and tumble the perfect response Charlie Rowbottom goes in hard and nails Gold Coast's first major

00:38 Vescio strikes lightning with cracking curler Darcy Vescio nails a super snap from the boundary after sticking a great grab

00:43 McKay lights up Ikon with electric running ripper Abbie McKay drills a beauty at pace as Carlton runs hot

02:52 AFLW last two mins: Desperate Blues hold off surging Suns Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Carlton and Gold Coast in round one, 2023

05:44 AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Gold Coast The Blues and Suns clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

01:50 Vescio's starring role proves the difference for Blues Darcy Vescio boots three majors and puts on a show in Carlton's opening round victory

CARLTON 6.2 2.4 4.4 5.4 (34)

GOLD COAST 0.3 1.3 1.5 4.8 (32)

GOALS

Carlton: Vescio 3, Anthony, McKay

Gold Coast: Bohanna, Membrey, Rowbottom, Stanton

BEST

Carlton: Vescio, Anthony, Sherar, Dal Pos, McKay

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Whitfort, Single, Drennan, D'Arcy

INJURIES

Carlton: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil

Crowd: 3,244 at Ikon Park