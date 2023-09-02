CARLTON has survived a huge late scare to open its first season under new coach Mathew Buck with a tense two-point win over Gold Coast at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues, fired by three goals from experienced forward Darcy Vescio, led by 23 points early in the last quarter, but coughed up the final six scores of the game before hanging on for a 5.4 (34) to 4.8 (32) victory.
The Suns managed 3.3 in that period, falling narrowly short of pulling off a late comeback.
Jessica Dal Pos (19 disposals), Amelia Velardo (17), Abbie McKay (16) and Keeley Sherar (16, 12 tackles) were all among the Blues' best contributors.
Gold Coast was well served by young star Charlie Rowbottom, who finished with game-high tallies of 25 disposals, 12 tackles and nine clearances.
She also kicked the Suns' only goal of the first half.
Claudia Whitfort (23 disposals) and Alison Drennan (18) were also busy for the visitors.
Carlton parted ways with long-time coach Daniel Harford in January following a review of the club's women's football program.
Buck was appointed on a full-time basis in April and has reaped early benefits from his pre-season work.
The Blues kicked the first two goals in perfect conditions, with Vescio booting the opener after a strong contested mark.
They led by 13 points before Rowbottom got the visitors on the board, converting a free kick in the shadows of half-time.
Two goals in as many minutes during the third quarter gave the Blues breathing space in a tight tussle.
Vescio slotted their second from a tight angle before McKay nailed her shot on the run to extend the margin to a game-high 18 points.
Vescio's third major - kicked out of mid-air on the goal line - looked to have sealed the result.
But quick Suns goals to Jordan Membrey, Tara Bohanna and Jamie Stanton cut the deficit to just two points with plenty of time left for Gold Coast to pinch the game.
The Blues' defence held firm in the desperate final minutes as both sides threw everything at the contest.
CARLTON 6.2 2.4 4.4 5.4 (34)
GOLD COAST 0.3 1.3 1.5 4.8 (32)
GOALS
Carlton: Vescio 3, Anthony, McKay
Gold Coast: Bohanna, Membrey, Rowbottom, Stanton
BEST
Carlton: Vescio, Anthony, Sherar, Dal Pos, McKay
Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Whitfort, Single, Drennan, D'Arcy
INJURIES
Carlton: Nil
Gold Coast: Nil
Crowd: 3,244 at Ikon Park