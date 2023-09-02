Teah Charlton celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has kicked off its premiership push in fine style with a 30-point thumping of arch-rivals Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval on Saturday afternoon.

The Crows kicked six consecutive goals after half-time to run away with the convincing 8.10 (58) to 4.4 (28) victory.

CROWS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Niamh Kelly (28 disposals, six clearances, one goal) and Ebony Marinoff (31, seven, one) were outstanding for Adelaide, with prolific ball-winner Anne Hatchard (29 touches) also prominent.

05:49

AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

The Crows and Power clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Crow Yvonne Bonner and Port Adelaide's Ashleigh Saint were the game's only multiple goal kickers with two each.

00:41

Skipper feeds Bonner for feel-good ripper on return

Yvonne Bonner notches a major in her comeback to footy after a delightful pass from captain Chelsea Randall

The Power booted three unanswered goals in the second quarter and looked capable of causing an upset when they led by three points at the main break.

But the Crows finished full of running and proved far too strong when the game was there to be won.

00:32

Charlton crafts beauty as Crows begin charge

Teah Charlton nails a brilliant major as Adelaide starts to gain some control

Making matters worse for Port, Hannah Ewings will come under scrutiny for a sling tackle on Kiera Mueller during the final quarter.

00:37

Ewings pinged for sling and then brings home stunner

Hannah Ewings gets penalised for a dangerous tackle and then drills a massive effort later in the term

Adelaide belted the Power 63-3 in their only previous meeting last year and looked on track for another big win over its cross-town rival early.

Irish pair Kelly and Bonner kicked the only two goals of the first term, putting Adelaide up 2.3 to 0.0 at quarter-time.

But Gemma Houghton put Port on the board in the second term and two goals from Saint gave the underdogs a narrow advantage at half-time.

00:38

Saint salutes after threading first against ex-club

Port recruit Ash Saint drills a ripping shot to land her first goal in new colours against her former side

The Crows kicked 3.3 to 0.1 in the third quarter and pulled 36 points clear in the last before Ewings' long bomb from almost 50m found the target in the dying stages.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Skipper feeds Bonner for feel-good ripper on return

    Yvonne Bonner notches a major in her comeback to footy after a delightful pass from captain Chelsea Randall

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Houghton hangs and then goes bang

    Gemma Houghton reels in a super mark and makes no mistake with the finish

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Saint salutes after threading first against ex-club

    Port recruit Ash Saint drills a ripping shot to land her first goal in new colours against her former side

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Charlton crafts beauty as Crows begin charge

    Teah Charlton nails a brilliant major as Adelaide starts to gain some control

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Ewings pinged for sling and then brings home stunner

    Hannah Ewings gets penalised for a dangerous tackle and then drills a massive effort later in the term

    AFLW
  • 05:49

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

    The Crows and Power clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:13

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round one's match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round one's match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 02:54

    Kelly claims AFLW Showdown medal after eye-catcher

    Niamh Kelly showcases her tantalising speed in a stellar outing to be adjudged best on ground

    AFLW

ADELAIDE               2.3     2.6     5.9    8.10 (58)
PORT ADELAIDE    0.0     3.3     3.4    4.4 (28)

GOALS
Adelaide: Bonner 2, Charlton, Gould, Jones, Kelly, Marinoff, Martin
Port Adelaide: Saint 2, Ewings, Houghton

BEST
Adelaide: Marinoff, Hatchard, Kelly, Charlton, Randall
Port Adelaide: Phillips, Houghton Dowrick, Mules, Saint

INJURIES
Adelaide: Nil
Port Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Norwood Oval