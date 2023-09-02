Adelaide ran away with a 30-point win over rivals Port Adelaide in their season opener

Teah Charlton celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has kicked off its premiership push in fine style with a 30-point thumping of arch-rivals Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval on Saturday afternoon.

The Crows kicked six consecutive goals after half-time to run away with the convincing 8.10 (58) to 4.4 (28) victory.

Niamh Kelly (28 disposals, six clearances, one goal) and Ebony Marinoff (31, seven, one) were outstanding for Adelaide, with prolific ball-winner Anne Hatchard (29 touches) also prominent.

Crow Yvonne Bonner and Port Adelaide's Ashleigh Saint were the game's only multiple goal kickers with two each.

The Power booted three unanswered goals in the second quarter and looked capable of causing an upset when they led by three points at the main break.

But the Crows finished full of running and proved far too strong when the game was there to be won.

Making matters worse for Port, Hannah Ewings will come under scrutiny for a sling tackle on Kiera Mueller during the final quarter.

Adelaide belted the Power 63-3 in their only previous meeting last year and looked on track for another big win over its cross-town rival early.

Irish pair Kelly and Bonner kicked the only two goals of the first term, putting Adelaide up 2.3 to 0.0 at quarter-time.

But Gemma Houghton put Port on the board in the second term and two goals from Saint gave the underdogs a narrow advantage at half-time.

The Crows kicked 3.3 to 0.1 in the third quarter and pulled 36 points clear in the last before Ewings' long bomb from almost 50m found the target in the dying stages.

ADELAIDE 2.3 2.6 5.9 8.10 (58)

PORT ADELAIDE 0.0 3.3 3.4 4.4 (28)

GOALS

Adelaide: Bonner 2, Charlton, Gould, Jones, Kelly, Marinoff, Martin

Port Adelaide: Saint 2, Ewings, Houghton

BEST

Adelaide: Marinoff, Hatchard, Kelly, Charlton, Randall

Port Adelaide: Phillips, Houghton Dowrick, Mules, Saint

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Port Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Norwood Oval