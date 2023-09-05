The first round of AFLW Fantasy is done and dusted, with some players racking up huge scores while others underperformed

Bonnie Toogood in action during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STARS performed and rookies rose while some premium players left coaches with holes in their wallets. Round one is done, and despite some expected greatness, there were some unforeseen twists in the first weekend of AFLW Fantasy.

Following a round-high 48-point win over the Western Bulldogs, it was Geelong that provided the most value in AFLW Fantasy’s inaugural week with star midfielders Georgie Prespakis (MID, $1.4M) and Amy McDonald (MID, $1.4M) among the top scorers.

Despite already sitting at a premium price, Prespakis proved that she can still give her coaches value, with her 34 disposals (of which 22 were kicks), 11 tackles and 10 clearances increasing her value by $110,000. Recording 90 per cent time on ground is always a stat sought after for full scoring capability and she topped off a dominant performance with a goal … well, almost.

Bri Davey (MID, $1M) was also prolific on return - the highest-rated player on the ground despite facing a 42-point defeat to reigning premiers Melbourne. Collingwood walked taller with its captain in the side, and coaches who selected Davey would also be feeling their posture improve on the back of a score of 131, a price increase of $178,000 and an ownership of only 15.1 per cent … for now.

Tamara Luke (FWD, $501,000) also came back firing with a price increase of $182,000 - I would wait to see the impact of a Lucy Wales return before fitting her in, but being a ruck with forward status could allow you to reap the rewards of her around-the-ground impact alongside another ruck option.

Carlton’s debutants were among many who impressed, notably Marianna Anthony (MID, $523,000) and Harriet Cordner (DEF, $451,000) who scored 99 and 74, respectively. As the Blues came back to life under Mathew Buck, their new-found pressure game saw Anthony record 11 tackles to accompany 14 disposals (11 kicks) and a goal.

Rising stars Ella Roberts (FWD, $887,000) and Ally Morphett (RUC, $769,000) also proved as valuable to a Fantasy side as they are to their respective clubs, producing scores of 92 and 94, respectively.

Bonnie Toogood (FWD, $976,000) got Essendon over the line and scored 103 while doing so, rising $89,000 to benefit the 10 per cent of coaches who owned her.

Kiara Bowers (MID, $1.7M) was a notable - and budget-eating - absentee, with knee soreness keeping her sidelined. She’s worth holding for an expected return this week.

Following week one, now is the time to grab top-performing value players while they’re still cheap as well as reconsidering stars who have been affected by role changes or rising rookies among their ranks.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Marianna Anthony (MID, $523,000) + $223,000 Tamara Luke (FWD, $501,000) + $182,000 Bri Davey (MID, $1M), + $178,000 Jackie Parry (FWD, $727,000) + $156,000 Niamh Kelly (FWD, $679,000) + $155,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Chloe Dalton (MID, $695,000) - $168,000 Breann Moody (RUC, $946,000) - $139,000 Angela Foley (DEF, $640,000) - $138,000 Aileen Gilroy (MID, $712,000) - $137,000 Eliza James (FWD, $435,000) - $122,000

THE PERFECT PODs (POINT OF DIFFERENCE)

Claudia Whitfort (MID, $941,000), Ownership: 1.54 per cent, Round score: 104 Lucy Single (FWD, $632,000), Ownership: 0.8 per cent, Round score: 80 Keeley Sherar (MID, $769,000), Ownership: 2.2 per cent, Round score: 99 Julia Crockett-Grills (FWD, $683,000), Ownership: 0.5 per cent, Round score: 91 Mim Strom (RUC, $1.1M), Ownership: 7.48 per cent, Round score: 112

BUY

It goes without saying that you need to target Prespakis, but who else’s stocks are rising?

Bri Davey (MID, $1M):

Another one which doesn’t require too much convincing. She’s back, and dare I say it, better than ever. Registering 23 kicks from 35 disposals, a goal and 11 clearances, Davey is a must have. Even at $1M, she should continue to rise - be wary of a stronger match up next week though if Bowers returns.

Claudia Whitfort (MID, $941,000):

A catalyst behind Gold Coast’s near comeback, Whitfort’s work alongside Rowbottom will have midfield coaches on high alert. Fantasy wise, her strong tackle (10) and kick (11) counts make her a great pick up with a more forgiving price tag. Plus, her ownership is only at 1.54 per cent - a perfect POD ready to tear it up on home soil next week.

Ella Roberts (FWD, $887,000):

After securing a well-deserved Rising Star nomination, Roberts is the perfect forward prospect. With a score of 92, which could have easily been higher if she registered one of two behinds for a major score, she recorded 19 kicks from 24 disposals on top of five clearances. A midfielder with forward status - we love to see it.

Marianna Anthony (MID, $523,000):

A true surprise packet, the VFLW Premiership player was instrumental to Carlton’s reinvigoration. She has every metric required to be a Fantasy gun as is owned by only 6.32 per cent of coaches at the perfect money making price. The biggest riser this week, if she can back it up against a strong North Melbourne midfield, I’m sure some eyebrows will be raised.

Niamh Kelly (FWD, $679,000):

Kelly’s role looked solid - attending centre bounces, gathering six clearances and registering 21 kicks from 28 disposals. Leaving Norwood Oval with a goal, a Showdown medal and a score of 95 in her back pocket, too, she is a bargain at $679,000.

SELL

Eliza James’ injury left her bleeding cash, but who else is breaking your bank?

Chelsea Randall (FWD, $1.1M):

Randall amassed 14 disposals, seven kicks, four tackles and just the one clearance. With the emergence of Teah Charlton and a Showdown medal-winning performance from Kelly, her scoring suffered. At a premium price and owned by over 50 per cent of coaches, you want to be seeing scores of over 100 - not 64.

Alyce Parker (MID, $1.2M):

Despite being one of the Giants’ better performers, her score of 81 just doesn’t match her price - leaving coaches stripped of $78,000. It’s a tough gig being a premium player, so we won’t write her off just yet - instead, we’ll put a watch out on her. If she doesn’t perform well against a minefield that saw Davey score 131 in a losing side, coaches will have no choice but to move her on in a 10-round season.

Eliza Vale (DEF, $301,000):

With the Swans recording their first AFLW win, I don’t see any changes coming in their line-up. If their side can stay fit, Vale will struggle to find opportunity. Despite showing glimpses throughout the pre-season, the 10.29 per cent of coaches who selected her will be better off trading her for a rookie who will earn them money even if they’re only warming the bench.

Breann Moody (RUC, $946,000):

With an ownership of 23.41 per cent and scoring only 44, plenty of coaches will have a decision to make. Jess Good resumed the No.1 ruck role, which saw Moody spend more time forward. The move has worked for Carlton, but not for Fantasy coaches - a downgrade to Matilda Scholz or Morphett will benefit your side, whilst reaching up slightly to Strom could buy you some valuable points.

Nat Grider (DEF, $696,000):

Similarly to Parker, we will put Grider on watch. Outworked in the final stages by Katie Brennan, she may lift next week as an act of vengeance - however, recording eight disposals, three marks and a score of 30, there will be players who can provide better value at that price. Let’s hope she can get back to her prolific All-Australian ways as we wait for the best defensive options to come to the surface.