Brisbane has made amends for its opening round loss by easily accounting for Port Adelaide by 50 points

Analea McKee celebrates a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and Brisbane at Alberton Oval on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE forward Dakota Davidson has monstered Port Adelaide to help her side claim a comfortable 50-point victory and a stylish first win of the season.

The Lions were stung by their opening round loss at home to Richmond but responded impressively at Alberton Oval on Saturday, leading from start to finish to beat the winless Power 11.10 (76) to 4.2 (26).

Davidson was an ominous presence up forward, booting four goals and hauling in six contested marks.

League best and fairest winner Ally Anderson (35 touches) was typically prolific and well supported by midfield offsiders Orla O'Dwyer, Isabel Dawes and Cathy Svarc.

The Power had no answers for Brisbane's relentless pressure and physicality in the midfield, with the Lions leading clearances 32-19 and inside-50s 44-25 while Davidson dominated Janelle Cuthbertson.

But young ruck Matilda Scholz (20 hitouts, 14 touches) again impressed while Ange Foley, Erin Phillips, Abbey Dowrick and Alex Ballard worked hard all game.

Brisbane winger Sophie Conway (two majors) got her 50th game off to the perfect start, drawing first blood with a lovely goal on the run.

The Lions had the Power under the pump from there and nudged out to a 21-point lead at the first change.

Brisbane picked up where it left off in the opening seconds of the second term when Davidson took a monster contested mark in the goal square and kicked truly.

The key forward continued to clunk big marks and snaffled another just before half-time, coolly converting to put Brisbane firmly in control with a 31-point lead at the main break.

The Power responded after half-time.

Foley gave the Power a foothold in the game with a nice goal on the run and Julia Teakle dobbed a wonderful finish from the boundary to cut the deficit to 20.

But the Lions steadied and booted five of the final six goals of the game, including Davidson landing her fourth with a thumping kick from outside 50m.

Brisbane returns home to host Sydney next Sunday, while Port Adelaide travels to face St Kilda.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Conway gives Lions fast start in milestone match Sophie Conway delivers this ripping finish to give her side the first major of the afternoon

00:33 Houghton's ripper gets Port rolling Gemma Houghton puts through this brilliant goal to open her side's account

00:56 Davidson takes control with double blow Dakota Davidson bookends the second quarter with this set of stunning pack marks and goals to follow

00:32 Port forces it home as Foley drills it Angela Foley nails this goal from a standing start midway through the third term

04:36 AFLW full post-match, R2: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round two's match against Port Adelaide

03:18 AFLW full post-match, R2: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round two's match against Brisbane

05:13 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Brisbane The Power and Lions clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

PORT ADELAIDE 1.0 1.2 3.2 4.2 (26)

BRISBANE 4.3 6.3 8.6 11.10 (76)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Foley, Houghton, Tahau, Teakle

Brisbane: Davidson 4, Conway 2, McKee 2, O'Dwyer, Smith, Svarc

BEST

Port Adelaide: Scholz, Foley, Phillips, Dowrick, Ballard

Brisbane: Anderson, Davidson, Dawes, Hodder, Conway, Svarc

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Brisbane: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Alberton Oval