The Hawks have claimed a surprise win over the Bulldogs

Hawthorn celebrates a goal against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has survived an armwrestle to post a seven-point victory over the Western Bulldogs in Ballarat.

Exploiting an injury-riddled Bulldogs side, the Hawks pipped their opponents 6.10 (46) to 5.9 (39) to snatch their first win of the season – and fourth ever AFLW victory – at Mars Stadium on Sunday.

Kirsten McLeod created a fiery start for the Bulldogs by kicking two majors but her efforts went to waste, with the side unable to capitalise on a hard-earned five-point lead at quarter-time.

The Hawks dominated with fast ball movement in the corridor to deliver perfect service to the capable hands of Gaelic football converts Aine McDonagh (one goal, 11 disposals) and Aileen Gilroy (one, nine).

Emily Bates (22 disposals, three clearances) was dangerous for the Hawks, while skipper Tilly Lucas-Rodd (21, five) led from the front and kicked Hawthorn's first goal.

But the Bulldogs were unwilling to give up and came out firing in the second half.

A string of goals by former No.1 draft pick Gabby Newton, Sarah Hartwig and Brianna McFarlane gave the Bulldogs a 10-point lead.

Ex-Brisbane premiership player Greta Bodey (two goals, 11 disposals) answered the Bulldogs to keep Hawthorn alive, kicking her first goal in Hawks colours to reduce the margin to three points.

With fatigue setting in, the Bulldogs lacked the composure to withstand the Hawks' pressure as Bridie Hipwell added another major.

Another goal to Bodey sealed the win despite a relentless fight from Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn (20 disposals, nine clearances), Isabelle Pritchard (26, five) and Jessica Fitzgerald (19, three).

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.2 2.3 5.6 5.9 (39)

HAWTHORN 1.3 3.6 4.9 6.10 (46)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: McLeod 2, Newton, McFarlane, Hartwig

Hawthorn: Bodey 2, McDonagh, Lucas-Rodd, Hipwell, Gilroy

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Pritchard, Blackburn, Lamb, Fitzgerald, McLeod

Hawthorn: Lucas-Rodd, Bates, Ashmore, Bodey, Stratton

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Hawthorn: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Mars Stadium