Melbourne has consolidated top spot with a solid 33-point win over Fremantle, while the Dockers' finals hopes are hanging by a thread after the loss

Eliza West celebrates a goal during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Casey Fields in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE fought through difficult conditions and its own inaccuracy to beat Fremantle by 33 points and all but extinguish the Dockers' finals hopes at Casey Fields on Saturday afternoon.

The 8.13 (61) to 4.4 (28) win moves the Demons closer to the $1 million prize on offer to the winner of the revamped McClelland Trophy, with a blockbuster decider for the prize looming in round 10 when Brisbane hosts the Demons.

DEMONS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Fremantle went with Melbourne early in typically horrendous wind at Casey Fields and led by a point at quarter-time.

But with the wind at their backs, the Demons, led by gun midfielder Paxy Paxman, peppered Fremantle's defence in the second quarter to get on top.

Learn More 04:31

Paxman (27 disposals, one goal) was typically prolific and well-supported by Eliza West (21 disposals, six clearances), Lily Mithen and Eliza McNamara, while Kate Hore and Eden Zanker kicked two goals apiece.

Hayley Miller, Dana East (11 clearances), Ange Stannett and Kiara Bowers were busy for the Dockers while Megan Kaufmann kicked three goals.

The 26-year-old had only kicked four goals in her career before today, but was on fire in the testing conditions at Casey Fields.

Melbourne took control of the match when Zanker marched into an open goal early in the second term.

Paxman and West snapped two more in quick succession to put the Demons well and truly on top.

Learn More 00:57

Melbourne got out to a 24-point lead but should have led by more, with inaccuracy around goal proving costly.

Fremantle hit back against the run of play late in the second term, with Kauffman coolly finishing into the wind to cut the deficit to 18 at half-time.

Learn More 00:28

Hore and Fremantle's Serena Gibbs traded third-quarter goals to keep the game alive at the final change, before Blaithin Mackin hammered home a long range major with seven minutes on the clock to ice the win, while Hore and Zanker each goaled in the dying minutes to blow the margin out.

Learn More 00:47

Melbourne (32 points) consolidated top spot on the ladder, while 13th-placed Fremantle, in the logjam of teams sitting on 16 points, remain outside the top eight on percentage with one round to go.

Fremantle will realistically need to win their final-round match against Sydney, while relying on other results going their way, to sneak into the top eight.

Dockers defender Jae Flynn was ruled out of this game in the opening term with a back concern and was taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

Jae Flynn is attended to by medical staff during the match between Melbourne and Fremantle at Casey Fields in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

If Brisbane can beat 12th-placed St Kilda on Saturday afternoon, the Demons and the Lions will face-off next week with the $1m McClelland Trophy prize on offer for the winner. If the Lions lose, Melbourne is all but certain to be crowned the McClelland champions, with Collingwood one game and nearly 18 percentage points behind.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:37 Hanks banks Demons' opener with smooth finish Tyla Hanks puts through this brilliant running goal to level proceedings during the opening term

00:57 Dees smash deadlock with red-hot hat-trick A trio of goals in quick succession sees Melbourne break the game open during the second quarter

00:28 Kauffman doubles up against the flow Megan Kauffman nails her second major of the afternoon with this running finish coming against a wave of Melbourne momentum

00:47 Mackin's monster from deep delights Blaithin Mackin puts through this ripping long-range effort to further extend her side's lead

04:31 AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Fremantle The Demons and Dockers clash in round nine of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

02:26 AFLW full post-match, R9: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round nine's match against Melbourne

02:44 AFLW full post-match, R9: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round nine's match against Fremantle

MELBOURNE 1.2 4.9 5.9 8.13 (61)

FREMANTLE 1.3 2.3 3.4 4.4 (28)

GOALS

Melbourne: Hore 2, Zanker 2, Hanks, Mackin, Paxman, West

Fremantle: Kauffman 3, Gibbs

BEST

Melbourne: Paxman, West, McNamara, Fitzsimon, Mithen, Hore

Fremantle: Kauffman, Bowers, Stannett, East, Lally, Miller

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

Fremantle: Flynn (back)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Casey Fields