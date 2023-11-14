Bec Privitelli leaves the field during Sydney's elimination final against Gold Coast on November 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BEC PRIVITELLI has been ruled out of the rest of Sydney's finals campaign after suffering a foot injury during the Swans' elimination final win over Gold Coast.

Privitelli landed awkwardly in a marking contest during the first quarter of Saturday night's game, and left the field with the assistance of the Swans' medical staff. She did not return to the field.

Scans during the week have confirmed a Lisfranc injury.

While a timeframe and treatment plan for the injury are yet to be confirmed, the Swans have confirmed the forward will be unable to play for the rest of the season.

Montana Beruldsen (quad) faces a fitness test ahead of Saturday's semi-final against Adelaide, while Kiara Beesley is available for selection after overcoming a knee injury.

While unavailable for the rest of the season, ruck Ally Morphett is progressing well in her recovery from a hand injury.