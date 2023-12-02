AFL.com.au has you covered with all the key storylines and major players to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's NAB AFLW Grand Final

(L-R): Belle Dawes, Jas Garner, Darren Crocker, Lulu Pullar and Dakota Davidson. Picture: AFL Media

SUNDAY'S sellout NAB AFLW Grand Final is shaping up to be an absolute corker.

Will North Melbourne become the first non-foundation team to win a flag, or will the Lions avenge last year's Grand Final heartbreak?

Both teams haven't put a foot wrong all finals series, fixing the deficiencies they showed during the home and away season to peak at the perfect time.

Brisbane finished the home and away season in fourth spot on the ladder after an up-and-down year.

The Lions dropped games to St Kilda, Richmond and Collingwood - three teams that didn't make finals - but managed to defeat eventual top-four finalists Adelaide, Melbourne and North Melbourne.

Things seemed to click properly in their round 10 win against the Demons, and the Lions headed into the finals series full of confidence.

A heartstopping two-point qualifying final win over the Crows showed the Lions were a team not to be underestimated, while their ability to stand strong in tough moments was evidenced once again in their four-point prelim win over Geelong.

This will be the fifth time the Lions have featured in a Grand Final in eight seasons - their second in as many years - and they're primed to come out firing as they hunt for their second cup.

After failing to defeat the big three - the Demons, Crows and Lions - during the home and away season, North Melbourne has now knocked off two out of three in the finals series.

Only Brisbane remains.

The Roos' commanding performance against the reigning premiers in the qualifying final proved they weren't just here to make up the numbers.

That win earned them eventual Grand Final hosting rights, and made the rest of the competition sit up and pay attention.

A closely fought victory against perennial powerhouse Adelaide in the prelim further reinforced that the Kangaroos are a completely different beast this finals series.

But can the Roos shed the last remaining shackle and establish themselves as a member of the 'big four', delivering North Melbourne just its third senior premiership in club history in the process?

Or will it fall just short yet again?

Only Sunday's Grand Final will tell.

But before that, get acquainted with the players who will shape the game, the tactics that can help each side win, and the storylines that make this such a fascinating contest.

