Injury has plagued Ebony Antonio's last two seasons, but she's entering 2024 with a refreshed outlook

Ebony Antonio warms up ahead of the round three match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Fremantle Ovalon September 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE LAST two years have been a big mental load to carry for star Fremantle utility Ebony Antonio.

Injury and health problems reared their head while her side has been in a transitional phase, and it meant long periods of introspection while racking up the kilometres on the stationary bike.

"I probably lost a lot of identity about myself as a footballer, and as a person, and it changed me dramatically," Antonio told AFL.com.au.

At first it was a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury suffered in a practice match in mid-2022. But while in the throes of her rehabilitation, a heart concern was discovered, pushing her further back from an AFLW return.

But return she did, after extensive rehab and a surgical procedure on her heart. She came back for career game No.50 in late 2022 (S7), and the following week played in wife Kara Antonio's final game.

Kara Antonio (left) and Ebony Antonio celebrate a Fremantle win over West Coast in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I hurt my PCL two seasons ago and we went conservative as it was still attached and I have these thoughts that maybe I should have had the reconstruction a lot earlier, but then I would never have had the opportunity to play in that last game with Kara, my wife," Antonio said.

"I don't take that for granted, and as much as I reflect on it, that was probably the fairytale ending that I could have been there on Kara's last game. So, to look back on it, I've got through struggles in the last two seasons dealing with a lot of pain from my knee. But to be part of Kara's last game meant the world to me."

That moment was a fairytale, but the days, weeks, months around it were tough. Over her first six seasons, Antonio played 49 games. In the two since, she has played just eight. It meant focusing on her individual progress, rather than the team as a whole.

"I hated coming to the club. I hated knowing the fact that I was going to be in pain come training. But at the same time, selfishly, I wanted to play and try to do my part for the team, and I just wasn't able to produce that," Antonio said.

"Selfishly, I had to stop for the first time in my career. I had to look after myself. I pride myself that I do a lot for the team first, and we pride ourselves at the Fremantle footy club to do that, so for the first time in my nine-year career, I had to look after myself."

Ebony Antonio kicks on goal during the match between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Fremantle Oval in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Looking after herself ultimately led to a PCL reconstruction over the recent off-season to be in the best shape possible for the season ahead. It's the first time in two years that Antonio feels ready to attack a season head-on.

"I've lost nearly five kilos since last season, (I'm) starting to feel really good about myself and I'm starting to have that mental mindset that I'm going to play some footy that I produced in 2022 (S6), so I'm looking forward to that," Antonio said.

The footy she played in 2022 (S6) was more than handy, with Antonio included in the All-Australian squad, named Fremantle's leading goalkicker, second in the club's best and fairest, and taking out the Gold of the Year award.

She is the kind of player Fremantle is in desperate need of this year, in the absence of Kiara Bowers (pregnancy) and Ange Stannett (ACL).

"I'm itching to get out there now. I've been trying to sneak a few more drills in training," Antonio said.

Ebony Antonio (centre) looks on during Fremantle's AFLW photo day on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It's a far cry from the player who didn't even want to come to training.

"I want more, so mentally, I've done a lot of work and for the first time in my career I've seen a sports psych," she said.

"I probably let my ego get in the way in my previous years, saying I don't need that, but it's been the biggest blessing for me."

And the biggest lesson amongst everything? Patience.

"I've definitely learned over my time that you have to be patient, and trust the process, and everything's implemented for the right reason," Antonio said.

"There's a plan and I have to stick to it."